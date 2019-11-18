Harvard-Trained Vascular Surgeon Joins Capital Health Surgical Group

"Our Surgical Group is currently experiencing a period of tremendous growth and Dr. Lotto is a welcome addition to our team," said Dr. Joshua Eisenberg, chief clinical officer of Capital Health Medical Group. "Her expertise, from traditional open surgery to state-of-the-art minimally invasive endovascular procedures, greatly enhances the services we offer. Attracting highly skilled surgeons like Dr. Lotto to Capital Health is great news for our patients, and for the community as a whole it demonstrates our commitment to offering advanced care that's close to home."

Dr. Lotto completed her fellowship training in vascular and endovascular surgery at Harvard (Brigham and Women's Hospital) in Boston, MA and in advanced aortic endovascular surgery at L'Hȏpital Marie Lannelongue in Paris, France. In addition to her clinical experience, Dr. Lotto has published and presented research on vascular surgery and other topics in medical journals and at regional and national conferences.

Dr. Lotto joins a vascular surgery team at Capital Health Surgical Group that also includes Dr. Joshua Eisenberg and Dr. Daniel Lee, two board certified, fellowship trained vascular surgeons with experience in full spectrum treatment of the vascular system.

"From surgical services and specialty practices to primary care, Capital Health is well known in the region as a leading health care provider," said Dr. Lotto. "I'm excited to be part of an organization that has strong connections to the community and a passion for innovation in health care."

Dr. Lotto is part of Capital Health Surgical Group, a multispecialty surgical practice comprised of experienced surgeons who are experts in the surgical fields of acute care, bariatrics, breast, colorectal, general, gynecologic oncology, hepato-pancreato-biliary, thoracic, vascular and surgical critical care.

