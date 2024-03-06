Harvard-Westlake School Embarks on The Mimir Innovative Mandarin Learning Journey with "DINK Family" Debate

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard-Westlake School's Honors Chinese Literature and Culture class, led by the esteemed Mandarin instructor Mr. Bin He, recently concluded a pioneering pilot program through The Mimir language-learning platform created by Contemporary Education and Technology Inc. The project-based program is centered around the thought-provoking topic of "DINK (Dual Income, No Kids) family." This post-AP Mandarin class, known for its rigorous curriculum, embarked on a month-long exploration from mid-January to mid-February 2024, delving into contemporary social issues and hot topics that resonate with students and society alike.

The project-based program, in collaboration with The Mimir (www.themimir.com) , a leading AI-enhanced holistic language-learning platform, provided customized materials and a tailored plan to meet the educational objectives set by Mr. He and to match the proficiency level of his students. The exploration of the question "Does the DINK family help improve the quality of life?" in Mandarin Chinese encouraged students to investigate the topic in the target language from various angles, including social, economic, and environmental repercussions, addressing issues like population dynamics, overconsumption, the pursuit of life's meaning, and the roots of happiness. This collaborative effort underscored the importance of integrating real-world issues into language education, making language learning more relevant and impactful.

Throughout the course, students engaged with professional debate expressions, elevating their language skills to speak with the fluency and idiomatic mastery of native speakers. This immersive experience not only enhanced their vocabulary but also their ability to articulate complex viewpoints and engage in meaningful dialogue on contentious issues.

Mr. Bin He remarked, "This pilot program with The Mimir has not only enriched our students' understanding of significant social issues but also inspired them to engage deeply with the Mandarin language. Seeing their enthusiasm and progress has been truly rewarding. "

The initiative sparked innovative ideas in curriculum design among educators . It facilitated a cross-regional collaboration through The Mimir's platform, connecting educators with diverse educational resources and professional feedback from teachers from other schools . As the debate concluded, participants joyfully exchanged their thoughts and experiences, utilizing expressions and gestures to interact during the debate and graciously accepting constructive criticism afterward. The spirit of teamwork shone through as students supported each other in the preparation process, significantly increasing their vocabulary and striving for their team's success. The dedication to self-study and independent research led to notable improvements in oral fluency, with students eagerly anticipating more opportunities to win in future debates.

