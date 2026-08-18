Harvard/MGH Neuroscientist Dr. Bradley Hyman Joins the Karen Toffler Charitable Trust Advisory Board

Leading neuroscientist and Alzheimer's disease researcher joins the Trust to help shape the future of brain health research.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Karen Toffler Charitable Trust today announced the appointment of Dr. Bradley T. Hyman to its Advisory Board. Dr. Hyman, the John B. Penney Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School and Director of the Massachusetts General Institute for Neurodegenerative Disease, will help guide the Trust's efforts to identify outstanding investigators, foster scientific collaboration, and accelerate breakthroughs in brain health.

A pioneer in Alzheimer's disease research, Dr. Hyman has spent more than three decades advancing the science of neurodegenerative disease. His discoveries have helped define the biological mechanisms of Alzheimer's disease, while his leadership has helped shape research priorities, mentored generations of scientists, and advanced the field worldwide.

"We are honored to welcome Brad to our Advisory Board," said Deborah Westphal, CEO of the Karen Toffler Charitable Trust. "Throughout his career, he has demonstrated not only extraordinary scientific leadership but also a deep commitment to mentoring the next generation of researchers. His experience and perspective will help us identify emerging opportunities where philanthropic investment can accelerate discoveries that improve lives."

Dr. Hyman said, "One of Alvin and Heidi Toffler's enduring insights was that the future is shaped by those who recognize change early enough to act. Scientific discovery works much the same way. The Karen Toffler Charitable Trust has created a unique model for identifying exceptional young scientists and connecting them with the resources and relationships they need to pursue ambitious ideas. I'm honored to help advance that vision and support the next generation of breakthroughs in neuroscience."

Founded in 2016 in honor of Karen Toffler, daughter of futurists Alvin and Heidi Toffler, the Trust invests in early-stage neuroscience research by identifying exceptional investigators and providing the resources and collaborative networks needed to accelerate discovery.

Dr. Hyman's appointment comes at a pivotal time as advances in genetics, imaging, artificial intelligence, computational biology, and biomarker discovery are transforming neuroscience. The Trust believes these advances will have the greatest impact when scientists collaborate across disciplines, institutions, and sectors.

As a member of the Advisory Board, Dr. Hyman will help guide the Trust's scientific priorities, advise on emerging opportunities in neuroscience, and strengthen programs that support early-career investigators.

"The pace of discovery in neuroscience has never been greater," said Westphal. "Our responsibility as a philanthropic organization is to fund bold ideas that support bold ideas that traditional funding often overlooks. Brad's scientific leadership and vision for the future of neuroscience will be invaluable as we continue building programs that help researchers pursue ambitious, high-impact questions."

The Advisory Board brings together leaders in neuroscience, medicine, philanthropy, and innovation to help shape the Trust's long-term scientific strategy.

About the Karen Toffler Charitable Trust

The Karen Toffler Charitable Trust was established in 2016 to honor the legacy of Karen Toffler and the visionary work of Alvin and Heidi Toffler. The Trust invests in innovative, early-stage research, emerging scientific leaders, and collaborative initiatives that accelerate breakthroughs in neuroscience and neurological disease. The Trust advances discoveries that improve brain health while fostering the next generation of scientific innovators.

SOURCE The Karen Toffler Charitable Trust