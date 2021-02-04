Harvard's top astronomer Dr. Avi Loeb to be featured in Collective[i] Forecast speaker series

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collective[i] ®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, today announced that Dr. Avi Loeb, theoretical physicist and Chair of Harvard's Astronomy Department, is confirmed to participate in Collective[i] Forecast, a series of live, virtual events, that features the world's preeminent leaders and innovators sharing their knowledge about the innovation that is disrupting and transforming how we work and live.

Collective[i] Forecast featuring Dr. Loeb will take place Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. EST and will explore the topic: "Extraterrestrial: The first sign of intelligent life beyond earth." During this interactive discussion, Dr. Loeb will delve into his controversial theory that in 2017 our solar system was visited by advanced alien technology. This session of Forecast is a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from Dr. Loeb's work as Chair of Harvard's Black Hole Initiative and as the Chair of the scientific advisory committee for Breakthrough Starshot –– a $100 million research and engineering program seeking to develop a new technology for uncrewed interstellar travel.

To learn more about Collective[i] Forecast featuring Dr. Avi Loeb, February 4, visit: https://www2.collectivei.com/forecast-avi-loeb

Hosted by Collective[i] co-Founder and Chairperson, Heidi Messer, Collective[i] Forecast brings together a diverse group of attendees across all sectors and roles, including senior business executives, entrepreneurs, and journalists, as well as Collective[i] clients and partners, with the goal of helping our community adapt to a changing playing field and inspiring them to imagine what is possible.

Previous Forecast speakers include:

Scott Budnick | Filmmaker, CEO, One Community

| Filmmaker, CEO, Geoffrey Canada | Educator, Social Activist & Author

| Educator, Social Activist & Author Renée Cummings | Criminologist & AI Ethicist

Alain Dehaze | CEO, The Adecco Group

Dr. Oren Etzioni | CEO, Allen Institute for AI

| CEO, for AI Goldie Hawn | Academy Award Winning Actress

| Academy Award Winning Actress Jack Hidary | Entrepreneur & Author

| Entrepreneur & Author Dr. Ashish K. Jha | Dean, Brown University School of Public Health

| Dean, School of Public Health Brittany Kaiser | Cambridge Analytica whistleblower and data activist

| Cambridge Analytica whistleblower and data activist Juliette Kayyem | Professor, Harvard's Kennedy School of Government

| Professor, of Government Karim R. Lakhani | Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School

| Charles E. Wilson Professor of Business Administration, Dr. Kai-Fu Lee | AI Expert & Author

| AI Expert & Author Danny Meyer | Founder & CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group

| Founder & CEO, Union Square Hospitality Group Howard Morgan | Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder, First Round Capital

| Chairman, B Capital Group, Co-Founder, First Round Capital Deanna Mulligan | Board Chair, Guardian Life

| Board Chair, Guardian Life Oscar Munoz | Executive Chairman, United Airlines

| Executive Chairman, United Airlines Alan Murray | CEO, Fortune Media

| CEO, Fortune Media Elizabeth Neumann | former Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

| former Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Vladimir Pozner | Journalist & Author

| Journalist & Author Dr. Mamphela Ramphele | South African anti-apartheid activist

Dr. Michael T. Osterholm | Director, Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy, University of Minnesota

| Director, Center for Infectious Disease Research & Policy, Dan Rosensweig | CEO, Chegg

| CEO, Chegg Xavier Rolet | former CEO, London Stock Exchange

| former CEO, London Stock Exchange Nouriel Roubini | Economist, Professor, NYU Stern School of Business, Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates

| Economist, Professor, NYU Stern School of Business, Chairman, Roubini Macro Associates Eric Schmidt | former CEO, Google

| former CEO, Google Sir Martin Sorrell | Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group

| Executive Chairman, S4 Capital Group Randi Zuckerberg | Founder & CEO, Zuckerberg Media

About Collective[i]: Collective[i] ® is a recognized leader in digital sales transformation. Collective[i]'s applications and network employ AI/ML to offer the on-demand intelligence that is essential to modern sales organizations. Collective[i] improves CRM data quality, provides daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, dealrooms and other analyses and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i] also hosts Connectors™, the first social network designed to help sales leaders leverage valuable professional connections to improve and accelerate the buying experience. Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win. Follow Collective[i] on LinkedIn or Twitter .

