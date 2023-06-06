Harver Announces Inaugural 2023 LIFT Award Honorees

Award recognizes HR leaders putting purpose to work with innovative hiring solutions

BOSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harver , the industry leading hiring solution helping organizations optimize their talent decisions, today announced recipients of its inaugural Leading Innovators For Talent (LIFT) Awards , honoring individuals within the HR talent community for their excellence in equitable, technology-driven hiring efforts.

The Harver LIFT Awards honor individuals in the community who are innovating in the HR space, who are using technology strategically, and who see talent acquisition and management as a creative and human-centered endeavor. Honorees include:

Rebecca McGugan , Colleague Journey Lead, E.ON

, Colleague Journey Lead, E.ON Carly Hazard , Senior Director, Talent Acquisition + New Hire Experience, Abercrombie and Fitch Co.

, Senior Director, Talent Acquisition + New Hire Experience, Abercrombie and Fitch Co. Sarah Chouinard , Director of TA Strategy & Innovation, TTEC

, Director of TA Strategy & Innovation, TTEC Monica Suffal , Head of Employer Brand & Candidate Experience, Hilti

, Head of Employer Brand & Candidate Experience, Hilti Brandie Dawson , Sr. Director, Talent Acquisition, Valvoline

, Sr. Director, Talent Acquisition, Valvoline Sir Winston Malapad , Talent Acquisition Director for Process Excellence and Analytics / HR Digital Technology Director, Foundever

, Talent Acquisition Director for Process Excellence and Analytics / HR Digital Technology Director, Foundever Irena Flego Maric, Sr. Manager, Global Hiring Experience, Foundever

Manager, Global Hiring Experience, Foundever Alexandru Isoif, Digital Recruitment Strategist, Webhelp

Erin Dunn , Director Organizational Effectiveness, Graybar

, Director Organizational Effectiveness, Graybar Nicole Mullikin , Sr. Director, Global Talent Intelligence & Operations, Align Technology

, Sr. Director, Global Talent Intelligence & Operations, Align Technology Allison Corry , International Talent Marketplace and IMTP Director, Kraft-Heinz

, International Talent Marketplace and IMTP Director, Kraft-Heinz Tanmay Manohar , Vice President, People Analytics & Workforce Planning, Paramount

, Vice President, People Analytics & Workforce Planning, Paramount Shyly Pillay, Resourcing Lead, Early Careers, Standard Chartered Bank

Kelly Bundalo , Director, Talent Program Attraction, Anheuser-Busch Companies

, Director, Talent Program Attraction, Anheuser-Busch Companies Victoria Rowland , Early Careers Lead- UKI, Sage UK Limited

2023 LIFT Award honorees epitomize what it means to put purpose to work, helping candidates find their true potential and matching them to the right role. In recognizing the honor, LIFT Award recipients offered honest advice they would share with those who are just beginning to revisit their technology strategy for talent acquisition and talent management. "Implementing new technology strategies can be intimidating, but I encourage corporations to evaluate their current hiring processes and determine how organizations like Harver can enhance those best practices," said Carly Hazard, Senior Director of Talent Acquisition and New Hire Experience at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. "Harver's resources have helped Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to modernize our processes, leading to better associate and candidate experiences."

"We are thrilled to be able to recognize these passionate and talented individuals for their innovations in talent acquisition, talent development, and DE&I," said Scott Landers, Chief Executive Officer at Harver. "The inaugural honorees truly exemplify our company's mission to help organizations hire better, faster, and more inclusively; we are proud to partner with them and provide solutions that support their efforts."

To learn more about the 2023 Harver LIFT Awards, the honorees, and their advice for tackling tech-driven talent acquisition, please visit the Harver website .

About Harver

Harver is the industry-leading hiring solution helping organizations optimize their talent decisions. Rooted in over 35 years of rich data insights backed by I/O psychology and cognitive science, Harver delivers a suite of automated solutions that enables organizations to engage, hire, and develop the right talent in a fast and fundamentally less biased way. Having processed over 100 million candidates, Harver provides trusted, data-driven, and adaptable offerings, including assessments, video interviews, scheduling, and reference checking. Harver has helped more than 1,300 customers take the smart path to the right talent.

SOURCE Harver