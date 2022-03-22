Harver Appoints Amanda Bohne as Chief Marketing Officer and Steve Martin as Chief Technology Officer

Bohne brings to Harver more than a decade of experience in technology marketing, having worked at leading SaaS companies including Carbonite, Care.com, and AppNeta. In her new role at Harver, Bohne will drive go-to-market strategy, including product marketing, demand generation and thought leadership initiatives. In her most recent role as chief marketing officer at AppNeta, a network performance monitoring solution, marketing supported over 90% of all enterprise deals which helped push the company towards a successful exit. Bohne is an award-winning marketer, most recently included in OnCon's 2022 Top 50 Marketers of the Year list.

"As a marketer, there's nothing more exciting than getting to work at a company with a market-leading product that has the potential to revolutionize an entire industry," said Bohne. "I'm looking forward to building on the foundation of innovation that's a part of Harver's DNA in order to further broaden our reach within the enterprise market."

Martin brings over 25 years of experience guiding R&D teams and leading organizational transformation to Harver. As CTO, he will be responsible for leading and scaling the product and engineering teams, managing product development and innovation, and aligning research and development to corporate strategy. Martin previously served as chief technology officer for Monotype, a leading global provider of design assets, technology, and expertise, where he transformed its solutions to drive sustained double-digit growth through new technology and SaaS offerings.

"With the demand for enterprise volume hiring solutions higher than ever, I can't think of a better organization to join to help solve one of the most pressing issues for businesses in today's global economic landscape," said Martin.

Bohne and Martin join Harver following the appointment of Scott Landers as CEO earlier this year. Together with the rest of the executive team, they will lead the company in driving alignment and growth for the next chapter in Harver's evolution. Harver continues to drive strong digital hiring results for its 1300+ global clients, which include Alorica, Valvoline, McDonalds, Chili's, and more.

"We have lofty goals given the enormous potential in our market, and I'm confident that Amanda and Steve will help us successfully develop and execute our ambitious growth strategy," says Scott Landers, CEO of Harver. "Their wealth of experience driving results and helping scale successful organizations makes them valuable additions to our team, and I'm looking forward to working alongside them to reshape the future of recruiting and hiring."

About Harver

Harver is the market-leading volume hiring solution designed to help innovative companies around the world to hire better, faster, and in a fundamentally fair manner. Global organizations, including McDonald's, Booking.com, Valvoline, and Alorica use Harver to digitally transform their candidate selection process into an experience that recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates love. With employees in 17 different countries including the US, UK, and the Netherlands, Harver is disrupting the recruitment industry and providing companies with an intelligent way to evaluate and automate all aspects of candidate selection, while simultaneously fighting unconscious bias in the process. For more information on Harver, visit www.harver.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

North 6th Agency for Harver

Nick Eghtessad

[email protected]

(814)-450-7478

SOURCE Harver