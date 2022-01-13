Harver Names Enterprise Software Veteran Scott Landers New CEO

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harver, the global leader in digital transformation for volume hiring, today named Scott Landers Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors effective as of January 10, 2022. Former CEO, Greg Moran, who founded Outmatch (the predecessor company of Harver), will remain on Harver's Board of Directors.

With more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software, Landers brings proven leadership in scaling businesses globally and building market leaders. Landers most recently served as President and CEO of Monotype, the global font industry leader. Landers was instrumental in leading Monotype's transformation to the enterprise. During his tenure, Landers led the integration of several acquisitions and the launch of the industry's first SaaS platform which helps global enterprises optimize their brand processes for the digital world. Prior to Monotype he held several executive positions with MapInfo, a market leading provider of location-based services. He currently sits on the board of Bridgeline Digital and the Center for Women & Enterprise (CWE).

"It is an honor to join Harver at such an exciting time in their journey. Organizations need to adapt their recruitment processes more than ever to address challenges such as shrinking talent pools, and Harver brings world-class solutions that are transforming enterprise volume hiring processes and delivering better candidate experiences across the globe," said Landers about his motivation to join Harver. "I look forward to working alongside the company's dynamic and passionate team to deliver innovative, market leading volume hiring solutions as a trusted partner to our customers."

"This extraordinary team is accomplishing remarkable things and is reshaping the future of hiring on a global scale," said Greg Moran. "Harver has grown to be one of the most dynamic companies in the talent technology space. It is ready for a new leader like Scott. I have no doubt Scott will lead the company to even greater success and continued innovation. I look forward to continuing to support the team strategically as a board member," he added.



Landers' appointment marks the next step for Harver as it looks to further accelerate its growth. Most recently, Harver joined forces with Outmatch and rebranded the combined company as Harver in 2021. The combination created one powerful solution purpose-built to solve the complex volume hiring challenges organizations face today, by focusing on transforming the hiring process on four fundamental domains: matching, automation, candidate experience and business intelligence.

Today, Harver helps over 1300 innovative global companies digitally transform their hiring processes and works with category leaders such as Alorica, Valvoline, McDonald's, Chili's, and more.

Harver is the market-leading volume hiring solution designed to help innovative companies around the world hire better, faster and in a fundamentally fairer manner. Global organizations, including Booking.com, Aldi, KPMG and HMSHost use Harver to digitally transform their candidate selection process into an experience that recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates love. With offices in Amsterdam, Dallas, NYC, and London, Harver is disrupting the recruitment industry and providing companies with an intelligent way to evaluate and automate all aspects of candidate selection, while simultaneously fighting unconscious bias in the process.

