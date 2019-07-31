Harver raises $15M in Series B financing

" In just a few years, Harver has completely transformed the candidate selection process of enterprise organizations worldwide. They offer solutions that revolutionize how companies evaluate and hire top talent, " said Peter Segall, Managing Director at Insight Partners. " We are excited to continue our partnership with Harver and see it evolve into an industry leader within the recruitment technology space."

Since its launch in 2015, Harver has had a singular mission — digitally transform the candidate selection process into an experience recruiters, hiring managers, and candidates love. Its platform is designed to remove the challenges surrounding high-volume hiring, including managing large volumes of applicants, mitigating unconscious bias, and capturing the right information upfront to make data-driven hiring decisions.

"With our technology, we're able to digitally transform the candidate selection process of large enterprise companies around the globe. We'll empower recruiters to match candidates better and faster while eliminating all bias from the decision-making process," says Barend Raaff co-founder and CEO at Harver. To reach this goal, Harver will continue to expand on its product development and matching engine. "This substantial investment from Insight Partners will give us the support we need to expand our product and connect with more companies looking to innovate and transform their recruitment practices."

About Harver

Harver is a pre-employment assessment platform for hiring at scale. Hundreds of the most innovative companies, including Netflix, Uber, Booking.com, and Heineken use Harver to digitally transform their candidate selection process into an experience recruiters, hiring managers and candidates love. With offices in Amsterdam, NY, and London, Harver is disrupting the recruitment industry and providing companies with an intelligent way to evaluate and automate all aspects of candidate selection, while simultaneously fighting unconscious bias in the process. For more information on Harver, visit www.harver.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

Media Contact:

Luna Bernfest

+31 65 784 2628

luna@harver.com

www.harver.com

SOURCE Harver

Related Links

http://www.harver.com

