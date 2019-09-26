Harvest-Affiliated Second Pennsylvania Dispensary Opens in Reading

"Pennsylvania has quickly become an important state for our long-term plans," said Harvest CEO Steve White. "With the addition of our latest store in Reading, we'll be able to provide more patients and caregivers throughout the Commonwealth with access to high-quality products, delivered by a team of experts who are excited to educate about the goodness of cannabis."

Harvest of Reading is located at 201 Lancaster Avenue, and is open from 9:00am to 6:00pm Tuesday through Saturday. This marks the second Harvest-Affiliated location in the state, and the second location in the Reading area.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com

