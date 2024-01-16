Harvest Finance Marks Successful Keynote at 4th CISW CMCI Summit World 2023, Eyes Launch Quarter

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Finance, a trailblazer in cannabis investment, recently made a profound impact with its keynote presentation at the prestigious 4th CISW CMCI Summit World 2023, held in December. As the company gears up for its launch quarter, this event underscored Harvest Finance's commitment to shaping the cannabis industry's future through innovative investment solutions.

The CISW CMCI Summit World 2023, held at the end of December, brought together industry leaders, experts, and visionaries in the cannabis and hemp sectors. Harvest Finance's participation and sponsorship were not only pivotal in highlighting its role in the industry but also in setting the stage for its much-anticipated launch.

"Our presence and keynote at the 4th CISW CMCI Summit World 2023 represent a significant milestone for Harvest Finance," said Richard Green, CEO at Harvest Finance. "As we prepare for our upcoming launch, such platforms are invaluable for us to share our vision, forge new partnerships, and gain insights that will shape our journey ahead."

The summit featured a series of engaging discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities, allowing Harvest Finance to showcase its unique approach to cannabis investment. With its innovative model of fractional ownership in Maejo Institute's advanced cultivation facilities, Harvest Finance stands at the forefront of connecting investors with the burgeoning cannabis market.

In the keynote address, Harvest Finance elucidated its strategic goals and the role it envisions playing in the global cannabis landscape. The emphasis was on transparency, sustainability, and the democratization of cannabis investment, resonating deeply with the audience and industry stakeholders.

"We are heading into our launch quarter with renewed vigor and clarity, thanks to the insights and connections made at the CISW CMCI Summit," added Richard Green. "Harvest Finance is not just about offering investment opportunities; it's about being a catalyst for positive change in the cannabis sector."

The company's participation in the summit has been instrumental in reinforcing its position as an industry innovator and a reliable player in the cannabis investment domain. With a focus on ethical practices and sustainable growth, Harvest Finance is poised to redefine how individuals engage with and benefit from the cannabis industry.

