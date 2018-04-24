Harvest Global Investments Becomes First Chinese Asset Manager to Partner with eVestment

eVestment, a Nasdaq company, provides a flexible suite of easy-to-use, cloud-based solutions to help the institutional investing community identify and capitalize on global investment trends, better select and monitor investment managers and more successfully enable asset managers to market their funds worldwide.

Ashley Dale, Chief Business Development Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Harvest Global Investments Limited said, "The Omni solution provided by eVestment minimizes the effort required to report our data in a timely manner and insures accuracy and consistency, which increases the viewership of our consultant databases. "

eVestment's Omni solution ensures fast, accurate and complete updates to the eVestment database and dozens of other databases serving the institutional investment community. This is crucial to asset managers looking to grow institutional AUM as so-called "shadow searches" increasingly replace traditional request for proposals (RFP) around the world.

In a "shadow search" an investor or consultant reviews databases like eVestment to find managers who meet criteria for a new mandate. In the search, managers don't know they are being reviewed, highlighting the importance of updating databases completely and in a timely manner.

"Harvest Global Investment is eVestment's first Omni client in the Greater China region and we're excited about the opportunity to help Harvest maximize their exposure to the global market with our Omni solution," said Hans Jiang, eVestment's head of eVestment's Asia-Pacific region. "As these shadow searches take off, asset managers increasingly realize the importance of industry databases to tell their story and showcase themselves in the best possible light to the world."

About Harvest Global Investments

Harvest Global Investments (HGI), established in 2008, has offices in Hong Kong, London and New York. HGI combines a deeply experienced international team with on-the-ground knowledge and insights to deliver superior returns from Asian and Chinese markets to global investors.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-global-investments-becomes-first-chinese-asset-manager-to-partner-with-evestment-300634348.html

SOURCE eVestment

Related Links

https://www.evestment.com

