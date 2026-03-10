Harvest Group Announces Growth Investment from Mountaingate Capital

Strategic partnership accelerates integrated commerce capabilities and proprietary technology while preserving independence and leadership continuity

ROGERS, Ark., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Group, a leading integrated commerce agency for high-growth consumer brands, today announced it has welcomed Mountaingate Capital as a financial partner and strategic investor. This growth investment marks Harvest Group's next phase of expansion, strengthening the integrated commerce model and proprietary technology solutions the company has built while preserving its culture, leadership, and independent operating structure.

"This is an intentional step forward for Harvest Group," said Ross Cully, CEO of Harvest Group. "The retail industry continues to increase in complexity across retailers and channels. We built Harvest Group as an integrated commerce agency – aligning retail sales, digital commerce, retail media, and analytics into one accountable growth system, powered by our proprietary business intelligence and execution platform. Partnering with Mountaingate allows us to invest ahead of that complexity, scale responsibly, and continue delivering seamless, measurable growth for our clients."

Importantly, Harvest Group's leadership and operating model remain unchanged. Cully will continue serving as CEO and the highly-dedicated, multi-functional service model will remain consistent. Harvest Group will continue to operate independently, now with Mountaingate Capital serving as a strategic partner at the board level.

Harvest Group has experienced significant growth in recent years, expanding its service offerings, retailer expertise, and proprietary technology to meet the evolving needs of high-growth consumer brands navigating modern retail. The partnership with Mountaingate Capital enables Harvest Group to further invest in technology, data infrastructure, and retailer depth to strengthen the company's connected commerce capabilities.

"We were deliberate in selecting a partner who aligns with our culture and long-term vision," Cully added. "Mountaingate invests in companies that are rapidly scaling and differentiated in their respective markets. Together, we're building on our momentum and reinforcing our commitment to being the most integrated, accountable commerce agency in the market."

Mountaingate Capital invests in high-performing, founder-led businesses and is known for partnering closely with management teams to support long-term growth. The firm brings deep experience in technology-enabled commerce marketing.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ross and the Harvest Group team to support the company's vision and next phase of growth," said Will Benton, Principal at Mountaingate Capital. "Harvest Group's rapid growth, proprietary technology platform, integrated commerce capabilities, and values-based culture position it as a clear industry leader, with significant opportunities to further expand client impact and drive accelerated growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions."

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Kutak Rock acted as legal counsel to Harvest Group, and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel to Mountaingate Capital in this transaction.

About Harvest Group

Founded in 2006, Harvest Group is an integrated commerce agency to high-growth consumer brands navigating today's complex retail landscape. The company offers integrated solutions that align strategy across in-store and digital commerce, retail media, and social platforms, all powered by the company's proprietary technology platform. With over 400 employees globally, Harvest Group works with brands at major retailers including Walmart, Sam's Club, Target, Amazon, Costco, and Kroger. For more information, visit www.harvestgroup.com.

About Mountaingate Capital

Mountaingate Capital is a Colorado-based private equity firm that specializes in partnering with founders and entrepreneurial companies to accelerate growth and build industry leaders. Mountaingate's focus on organic growth, coupled with its customer-centric buy-and-build approach for add-on acquisitions, and shared equity ownership with management, creates more value for the end customer, while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful investment partnerships with management teams. With over $1.4 billion of assets under management, Mountaingate targets investments in marketing services, business services, specialty manufacturing and distribution.

www.mountaingate.com

