Harvest Health & Recreation CEO Steve White to Deliver Keynote Address on Social Justice and Diversity at Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition

Harvest's Director of Community Outreach Marc Ross to Speak as Panelist Discussing "A Brand New Cannabis World"

PHOENIX, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., today announced that CEO Steve White will deliver the Keynote remarks at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition in Los Angeles on September 26th, 2019. The expo is one of the largest in the industry and is expected to draw over 30,000 attendees.

White's Keynote will take place at 10:30 a.m. PST and will address social justice, diversity and inclusion issues that currently plague the cannabis industry. In his highly anticipated CWCB address "Doing Well by Doing Good: Bringing Restorative Justice to the Cannabis Industry," White will provide high-level solutions for addressing growing concerns around minority issues, decriminalization and announce Harvest's new social justice program. Steve will focus particularly on diversity issues on a local and national level and encourage those with a voice to stand up for inclusion as part of a responsible and purposeful industry. He will also share his thoughts on the current state of the cannabis industry, retailing opportunities and his unique insight on the west coast market and beyond.

In addition, Harvest's Director of Community Outreach, Marc Ross, will participate on the panel, "A Brand New Cannabis World," on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. PST, a discussion on how cannabis entrepreneurs and investors discover new business opportunities through social equity partnerships, global licensing & expansion, and multinational research. Marc will provide insight into more effective community relations, how the industry can help local economies grow and how best to educate consumers in emerging markets.

