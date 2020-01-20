Harvest Health & Recreation Enters into Strategic Relationship with First Provisioning Center in Michigan

"We're thrilled for this relationship to build our presence in Michigan at such an exciting time for the state's burgeoning medical marijuana market. With the recent start of recreational sales, Harvest is in a prime position to contribute to the market's growth and success," said Harvest CEO Steve White. "Michigan's commitment to ensuring consumers have access to only the highest quality products aligns perfectly with Harvest's mission, and we look forward to serving the Battle Creek community."

Harvest of Battle Creek will license the Harvest name and branding and will work collaboratively with Harvest to train employees and develop operating procedures based on Harvest's extensive nationwide retail experience. Harvest of Battle Creek is located at 3769 West Michigan Ave. and is open Monday through Sunday from 9:00am to 9:00pm.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to operate more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

