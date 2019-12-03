Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Ana and Eula to the Harvest board after a lengthy process where we evaluated a number of qualified candidates' fit for the demands of the company's board today and into the future," said Harvest CEO Steve White. "They bring remarkable skillsets and expertise at an exciting time as we continue to drive expansion into new and existing markets, and they understand the needs of the business. The addition of these two directors complements our vision to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis, and we are confident Ana and Eula will make an important and positive impact on our company."

"Harvest has set new industry standards with their position in the growing cannabis market," said Ana Dutra. "I'm thrilled to bring my experience driving transformational change and leading corporate boards to help build upon the excellent and important work the team is bringing to nationwide communities."

Dutra is currently the Founder and CEO of Mandala Global Advisors, a global advisory firm focused on strategies for accelerated business performance. She has served as board director, CEO and advisor for multiple global corporations across industries such as technology, fin-tech, energy, CPG and retail. Ana is an experienced corporate board director, with over 30 years of global experience with expertise in digital strategies, M&A, sales effectives and governance issues. A Brazilian native with business experience in over 25 countries, Ana holds a master's in economics, a JD degree and an MBA from Kellogg Business School at Northwestern University.

"I admire Harvest for its ability to drive expansion while remaining committed to serving every community it touches," said Adams. "I have immense respect for the company, the board members and the Harvest team and I look forward to working with them in the future growth and development of the company."

Adams is currently the CEO of Neuromonics Corporation, a global medical device company catering to those suffering from tinnitus. Eula is a CPA and former audit partner with Deloitte. He has served as an executive with First Data Corporation with responsibilities for credit card issuance, merchant services and money transfers. Eula is a former global leader of Sun MicroSystems global storage technology sales and services. He also serves as an advisor to U.S. Congressmen Jason Crowe and Joseph Neguse. Adams holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to operate more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

Facebook: @HarvestHOC

Instagram: @HarvestHOC

Twitter: @HarvestHOC

Forward-looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability of Harvest to develop Harvest's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of Harvest to complete planned acquisitions that are accretive to it's revenue, the ability of Harvest to obtain and/or maintain licenses or other contractual rights to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies, properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

SOURCE Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Related Links

www.harvestinc.com

