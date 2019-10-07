Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. Opens Fourth Dispensary in California, Expanding Presence in World's Largest Cannabis Market

"California has long been at the forefront of the cannabis industry in the U.S.," said Harvest CEO Steve White. "We are thrilled to be working with the City of Palm Springs, whose dedication to allowing only best-in-class operators and products into the city aligns perfectly with Harvest's mission to bring high-quality, trusted cannabis experiences to patients and customers everywhere."

Harvest of Palm Springs is located at 312 N. Palm Canyon and initial hours are from 2pm to 7:30pm Sunday through Wednesday and from 2pm to 10pm Friday through Saturday, eventually the store will be open from 7am to 10pm seven days a week. As part of the grand opening, new customers can receive a $.01 eighth of select flower with any minimum ($15) purchase, while supplies last. Harvest of Palm Springs follows the recent openings of Harvest's Venice, Napa and Grover Beach locations. Harvest continues to further its footprint in California with the right to retail licenses in a number of additional California cities.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com

