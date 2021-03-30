Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

- Total revenue increased 98% to $231.5 million in 2020 from $116.8 million in 2019

- Fourth quarter revenue was $69.9 million, up 85% from the fourth quarter 2019 and 13% sequentially

- Net loss before non-controlling interest for the full year was $59.6 million compared to $168.8 million in 2019

- Total adjusted EBITDA was $15.3 million in 2020, compared to negative $43.7 million in 2019

- 2021 revenue target of $380 million introduced

- First quarter 2021 revenue target of at least $87 million compared to $45 million in the first quarter 2020

PHOENIX, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest" or the "Company") (CSE: HARV,OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended 2020. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $69.9 million , an increase of 85% from $37.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and up 13% compared to $61.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Full year revenue increased 98% to $231.5 million in 2020 compared to $116.8 million in 2019.

, an increase of 85% from in the fourth quarter of 2019, and up 13% compared to in the third quarter of 2020. Full year revenue increased 98% to in 2020 compared to in 2019. Gross profit in the fourth quarter was $31.3 million , compared to $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and $28.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. Gross profit for the full year was $101.6 million compared to $41.1 million in 2019.

, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2019, and in the third quarter of 2020. Gross profit for the full year was compared to in 2019. Gross profit margin in the fourth quarter was 44.8%, compared to 43.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019, and 46.6% in the third quarter of 2020. Gross profit margin for the full year was 43.9% compared to 35.2% in 2019.

Net loss before non-controlling interest was $7.4 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $85.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss before non-controlling interest for the full year was $59.6 million compared to $168.8 million in 2019.

for the fourth quarter, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss before non-controlling interest for the full year was compared to in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter was $9.1 million , compared to ($8.8) million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $15.3 million compared to ($43.7) million in 2019.

Please see the supplemental information regarding the use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and a reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Business Highlights

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Harvest opened two new dispensaries in Camp Hill and King of Prussia, Pennsylvania .

and . On October 2, 2020 , Harvest terminated the agreement to sell two California retail assets to Hightimes Holdings for $6 million in preferred stock.

, Harvest terminated the agreement to sell two retail assets to Hightimes Holdings for in preferred stock. On October 28, 2020 , Harvest completed a bought deal financing raising gross proceeds of approximately $32.4 million including the overallotment option. Units sold in the offering were priced at Cd$2.26 per unit and included one subordinate voting share and one-half warrant. Each warrant has an exercise price of Cd$3.05 and duration of 30 months.

, Harvest completed a bought deal financing raising gross proceeds of approximately including the overallotment option. Units sold in the offering were priced at Cd$2.26 per unit and included one subordinate voting share and one-half warrant. Each warrant has an exercise price of Cd$3.05 and duration of 30 months. On October 30, 2020 , Harvest completed the purchase and license transfer of THChocolate, LLC, including cannabis manufacturing licenses in Colorado . The consideration paid was immaterial.

, Harvest completed the purchase and license transfer of THChocolate, LLC, including cannabis manufacturing licenses in . The consideration paid was immaterial. On November 2, 2020 , Harvest announced a settlement agreement with Devine Holdings. Under the terms of the agreement, Harvest acquired three vertical medical cannabis licenses in Arizona exchange for the repayment by Devine Holdings of an outstanding $10.45 million receivable owed to Harvest concurrently with the license acquisition.

, Harvest announced a settlement agreement with Devine Holdings. Under the terms of the agreement, Harvest acquired three vertical medical cannabis licenses in exchange for the repayment by Devine Holdings of an outstanding receivable owed to Harvest concurrently with the license acquisition. On November 3, 2020 , Arizona voters approved Prop 207, a ballot initiative to allow recreational cannabis consumption in Arizona .

, voters approved Prop 207, a ballot initiative to allow recreational cannabis consumption in . On November 13, 2020 , Harvest completed the divestiture of its ownership in dispensary and cultivation assets in Arkansas , with net cash proceeds to Harvest of $12.9 million .

, Harvest completed the divestiture of its ownership in dispensary and cultivation assets in , with net cash proceeds to Harvest of . On November 20, 2020 , Harvest announced the settlement of a legal dispute with minority owners of Interurban Capital Group. Harvest canceled a total of 42,378.4 Multiple Voting Shares and received a $12 million secured promissory note with 7.5% interest and five-year maturity. Service agreements and call option agreements for Washington retail locations were cancelled.

, Harvest announced the settlement of a legal dispute with minority owners of Interurban Capital Group. Harvest canceled a total of 42,378.4 Multiple Voting Shares and received a secured promissory note with 7.5% interest and five-year maturity. Service agreements and call option agreements for retail locations were cancelled. As of December 31, 2020 , Harvest owned, operated, or managed 38 retail locations in six states, including 15 open dispensaries in Arizona .

Full Year 2020 Business Highlights

Capital raised for full year included $20 million of real estate backed debt, $21.3 million in senior secured debt, and $91.4 million in equity.

of real estate backed debt, in senior secured debt, and in equity. Capital expenditures for year totaled $26.9 million .

. During 2020 Harvest completed the acquisitions of Arizona Natural Selections, Interurban Capital Group, and Franklin Labs .

. During 2020 Harvest divested a group of select California retail assets and Arkansas retail and cultivation assets.

Recent Developments

On January 22, 2021 , Harvest recorded the first recreational cannabis sale in the state of Arizona at its Scottsdale location. Harvest began serving adult use customers in addition to medical patients at all 15 of its dispensaries on January 22 .

, Harvest recorded the first recreational cannabis sale in the state of at its location. Harvest began serving adult use customers in addition to medical patients at all 15 of its dispensaries on . On January 25, 2021 , Harvest announced the closing of a sale leaseback transaction with Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Harvest sold a 292,000 square foot facility for $23.8 million . Harvest will operate the cultivation and processing facility and expects to receive up to $10.8 million in tenant improvements.

, Harvest announced the closing of a sale leaseback transaction with Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. Harvest sold a 292,000 square foot facility for . Harvest will operate the cultivation and processing facility and expects to receive up to in tenant improvements. On February 22, 2021 , Harvest announced the divestiture of two medical marijuana dispensaries in Bismarck and Williston, North Dakota for an immaterial amount of cash.

, Harvest announced the divestiture of two medical marijuana dispensaries in and for an immaterial amount of cash. On March 15, 2021 , Harvest announced the settlement of its dispute with Falcon International, Inc. In accordance with the settlement terms, Harvest now owns a 10% equity stake in Falcon and received a ten year warrant to purchase up to 20% of the company's shares at an exercise price of $1.91 per share.

Outlook

Harvest is introducing a full year 2021 revenue target of $380 million, including at least $87 million in revenue expected during the first quarter. We remain focused on improving the profitability of our business and we expect our gross margins will continue to trend upwards overall, with some fluctuations from quarter to quarter.

Management Commentary

"Our fourth quarter results and the initial success of recreational sales in Arizona demonstrate the efficacy of our strategy to make targeted investments in our core markets of Arizona, Florida, Maryland, and Pennsylvania" said Chief Executive Officer Steve White. "We are focused on continuing to build on this positive momentum as we execute on our plan in 2021."

Conference Call & Webcast

Harvest Health and Recreation Inc. will host a conference call and audio webcast with Chief Executive Officer Steve White and Chief Financial Officer Deborah Keeley, Tuesday March 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Registration for this event is required. Please use this link to register:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9090211

Following registration, an email confirmation will be sent including dial in details and unique conference call codes. Registration will remain open during the call however we recommend advance registration to access the event.

Fourth quarter results will be available at:

https://investor.harvesthoc.com/financials/default.aspx

The live conference call webcast and replay will be available at:

https://investor.harvesthoc.com/financials/default.aspx

HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share data)







December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

ASSETS



















Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 78,055



$ 22,685

Restricted cash







4,542





8,000

Accounts receivable, net







5,051





12,147

Notes receivable, current portion







21,556





47,768

Related party notes receivable, current portion







10,052





3,581

Inventory, net







36,862





27,987

Other current assets







5,280





4,788

Total current assets







161,398





126,956

Notes receivable, net of current portion







18,211





34,430

Property, plant and equipment, net







176,827





149,841

Right-of-use assets for operating leases, net







60,843





52,445

Related party right-of-use assets for operating leases, net







5,621





6,321

Intangibles assets, net







272,118





159,209

Corporate investments







19,091





—

Acquisition deposits







50





3,645

Goodwill







116,041





84,596

Assets held for sale







6,585





2,444

Other assets







19,850





8,114

TOTAL ASSETS





$ 856,635



$ 628,001

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















LIABILITIES



















Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable





$ 10,755



$ 6,969

Other current liabilities







28,896





22,029

Contingent consideration, current portion







17,985





13,764

Income tax payable







17,504





5,310

Operating lease liability, current portion







2,906





2,244

Related party operating lease liability, current portion







135





428

Notes payable, current portion







20,910





8,395

Total current liabilities







99,091





59,139

Notes payable, net of current portion







244,066





213,181

Warrant liability







20,908





5,516

Operating lease liability, net of current portion







58,637





48,731

Related party operating lease liability, net of current portion







5,595





5,533

Deferred tax liability







53,082





28,587

Contingent consideration, net of current portion







—





16,249

Total liabilities associated with assets held for sale







718





—

Other long-term liabilities







63





179

TOTAL LIABILITIES







482,160





377,115

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Capital stock







667,248





481,182

Accumulated deficit







(293,607)





(233,977)

Stockholders' equity attributed to Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.







373,641





247,205

Non-controlling interest







834





3,681

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







374,475





250,886

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





$ 856,635



$ 628,001



HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share data)



For the three months ended

December 31,



For the twelve months ended

December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue, net of discounts

$ 69,922



$ 37,793



$ 231,460



$ 116,780

Cost of goods sold



(38,607)





(21,224)





(129,873)





(75,636)

Gross profit



31,315





16,569





101,587





41,144

Expenses































General and administrative



25,284





29,518





99,603





105,966

Sales and marketing



1,604





2,399





4,960





8,937

Share-based compensation



4,147





(1,420)





22,495





17,695

Depreciation and amortization



2,017





1,123





7,920





5,360

Fixed and intangible asset impairments



664





16,977





664





16,977

Total expenses



33,716





48,597





135,642





154,935

Operating loss



(2,401)





(32,028)





(34,055)





(113,791)

Other income (expense)































Gain (loss) on sale of assets



12,266





(2,431)





11,752





(2,313)

Other income (expense)



6,962





(7,773)





17,185





(8,286)

Fair value of liability adjustment



(14,433)





(1,457)





(10,125)





5,482

Foreign currency gain (loss)



19





(469)





(63)





(970)

Interest expense



(13,123)





(5,164)





(38,612)





(9,514)

Contract asset recovery (impairment)



1,688





(35,098)





(732)





(35,098)

Loss before taxes and non-controlling interest



(9,022)





(84,420)





(54,650)





(164,490)

Income taxes



1,482





(185)





(3,650)





(3,756)

Loss from continuing operations before non-controlling interest



(7,540)





(84,605)





(58,300)





(168,246)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



142





(568)





(1,278)





(568)

Net loss before non-controlling interest



(7,398)





(85,173)





(59,578)





(168,814)

Net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interest



2,159





696





(52)





2,079

Net loss attributed to Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

$ (5,239)



$ (84,477)



$ (59,630)



$ (166,735)

Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.02)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.59)

Attributable to Harvest Health and Recreation Inc.

$ (0.01)



$ (0.29)



$ (0.17)



$ (0.58)

Attributable to discontinued operations, net of tax

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



382,489,611





288,919,231





354,757,211





286,626,553



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are included below. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, any measure of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The table below reconciles Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated.





For the three months ended

December 31,



For the twelve months ended December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Net loss (GAAP) before non-controlling interest

$ (7,398)



$ (85,173)



$ (59,578)



$ (168,814)

Add (deduct) impact of:































Net interest and other financing costs(1)



13,194





5,328





39,013





10,198

Income tax



(1,482)





185





3,650





3,756

Amortization and depreciation(2)



2,827





2,002





11,290





7,754

Fixed and intangible asset impairments



664





16,977





664





16,977

(Gain) loss on assets



(12,266)





2,431





(11,752)





2,313

Fair value adjustment of liability



14,433





1,457





10,125





(5,482)

Other (income) expense



(6,962)





7,773





(17,185)





8,286

Foreign currency (gain) loss



(19)





469





63





970

Share-based compensation expense



4,147





(1,420)





22,495





17,695

Contract asset (recovery) impairment



(1,688)





35,098





732





35,098

Discontinued operations, net of tax



(142)





568





1,278





568

Other expansion expenses (pre-open)



3,648





2,658





12,719





9,770

Transaction & other special charges



136





2,894





1,830





17,200

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$ 9,092



$ (8,753)



$ 15,344



$ (43,711)







(1) Includes $71, $164, $401, and $684 of interest reported in cost of sales. (2) Includes $810, $879, $3,370, and $2,394 of depreciation reported in cost of sales.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of United States and Canadian securities laws. Such statements reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events and involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and Harvest's performance, and actual events may differ materially from these forward looking statements, which may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. These forward looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations for 2021 financial performance and targeted revenue; prospects for revenue growth and profitability in our core markets and in the U.S. cannabis industry generally; our continued growth in retail dispensary openings, same store sales growth, recreational sales in Arizona, and expanded cultivation and manufacturing operations; the development of federal and state cannabis regulatory framework in the United States applicable to multi-state operators, including a delay in, or a failure to, federally decriminalize cannabis in the United States, as well as such frameworks in Harvest's core markets; adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; the effects of the weather, natural disasters, and health pandemics, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on customer demand, Harvest's supply chain as well as its consolidated results of operation, financial position and cash flows; the ability of Harvest to develop Harvest's brand and meet its growth, revenue and profitability projections and objectives; its ability to generate sufficient cash flow to repay debt obligations and to fund operating expenses and future investment; the ability of Harvest to complete planned acquisitions that are accretive to its revenue; the ability of Harvest to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, and, in particular, the ability of Harvest to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; the ability to locate and acquire suitable companies, properties or assets necessary to execute on Harvest's business plans; the ability of Harvest to execute planned store openings and secure cannabis supply at appropriate amounts and cost; fluctuations in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that Harvest operates in and sources supply; its ability to resolve existing and future litigation and arbitrations on acceptable terms; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. In addition, even if the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual future results or anticipated events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Please see the heading "Risk Factors" in Harvest's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in Harvest's Annual Information Circular, which was filed on SEDAR, both of which were filed on March 30, 2021, and subsequent filings that Harvest makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission and SEDAR, for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. Harvest does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

Facebook: @HarvestHOC

Instagram: @HarvestHOC

Twitter: @HarvestHOC

SOURCE Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Related Links

www.harvestinc.com

