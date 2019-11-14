Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Unveils CannApprove™ Testing and Safety Protocols for Harvest THC Vape Products

"Quality and safety are at the center of what we do and have done for nearly a decade," said Harvest CEO Steve White. "CannApprove™ represents the rigorous steps and standards we employ to provide quality products for consumers and our patients. We go above and beyond the testing requirements in many jurisdictions where we operate and at a time when vaping products are under immense scrutiny, Harvest's efforts demonstrate our leadership role over quality control."

"Harvest's consumer safety team includes medical professionals, scientists, researchers and former regulators that have been implemented these protocols for many years and are excited to give consumers a clear picture of the steps we've always taken for their benefit," said Harvest Chief Scientist Noel Palmer, PhD. "We have played a role in writing some of the most stringent cannabis regulations in the nation and we bring that diligence to the work we do to protect our patients."

The CannApprove™ testing and safety protocols include:

Stringent Third Party (or Internal) Testing: Our ingredients are tested internally or by third party laboratories to be free from potentially toxic ingredients like vitamin E, caprylic acid, mineral oil, squalene, polyethylene glycol (PEG), propylene glycol (PG), vegetable glycerin (VG), medium chain triglycerides (MCT) oils and triethyl citrate.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to operate more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://www.harvesthoc.com

Forward-looking Statements

