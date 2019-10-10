Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. Welcomes Andrew S. Luadzers as Senior Counsel -- Labor & Employment

"Andrew Luadzers is a fantastic addition to the Harvest team and will be an integral part of achieving our goal: increasing accessibility to high-quality, trusted cannabis experiences," said General Counsel, Nicole Stanton. "With Luadzers joining Harvest's legal team, we'll be able to enhance our expansion process, especially as we continue to grow our employee base and operations throughout the nation."

Prior to joining Harvest, Luadzers served most recently as Director Counsel, Employment Law at Target Corp., in Minneapolis, MN, as well as Associate Counsel, Employment Law at Aflac Inc., in Columbus, GA. Prior to his in-house career, Luadzers was a private litigation attorney at a large southeast regional law firm defending employers. Throughout his career, Luadzers has gained expertise in counseling businesses and human resource professionals on an array of employment and labor matters, including advice and counsel, litigation defense and risk mitigation, M&A due diligence, employment related agreements, and compliance. Luadzers recently received an award for Top Employment Counsel at the 2019 First Chair Awards in Chicago, IL. Luadzers is admitted to the Minnesota Bar, the South Carolina Bar, the U.S. Court of Appeals, 4th Circuit and the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.

"I was drawn to Harvest because of the company's proven ability to successfully and rapidly expand, while still maintaining its dedication to providing customers and patients with the opportunity to experience the benefits of cannabis," said Luadzers. "I'm excited to join Harvest as it continues to build upon its nationwide presence and grow its talented workforce."

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com

