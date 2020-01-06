Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Welcomes Ron Goodson as Chief Operating Officer

"Ron's veteran expertise in the consumer goods and across several cannabis channels will help us scale our operations, increase our focus on providing great retail cannabis experiences for patients and consumers and expand the reach of our brands," said Harvest CEO Steve White. "Throughout his career Ron has been responsible for multi-million-dollar deals, significant production efficiencies across operations and has a proven reputation as one of the most successful managers in talent acquisition and retainment- he's a great fit for what makes Harvest successful. As Harvest continues its growth and operational excellence in 2020, Ron's skills and demonstrated track record in the cannabis industry will be an invaluable asset to the Harvest family."

Most recently, Goodson served as President and COO of Verano Holdings LLC ("Verano"), where he successfully led work around financial metrics, organization structure, performance management and team acquisition and development which drove positive EBITDA results as Verano scaled operations in their focus markets. Goodson worked at North America Pepsi Beverages Company for more than 35 years, driving revenue and profit growth through improving costs and productivity, and led one of the company's largest markets. Goodson held several leadership roles at the company including nine years as VP & General Manger for the Southwest market, one of the largest territories for PepsiCo. Goodson successfully spearheaded new product introductions and development, independent bottler acquisitions and has consistently transformed high volume and revenue into strong operating profits. Throughout his career, he has gained extensive expertise in countless fields, including product development, legislative issues, sales and operations, P&L management, marketing, acquisitions, competitive analysis and forecasting. Goodson has also worked as a consultant and speaker with the University of Phoenix Masters' program and with the Arizona State University Marketing and Business School. Goodson attended Wright State University, studying Business Management, and has been involved with the executive boards of City of Hope, National Hispanic Scholarship Fund, YMCA and United Way.

"Having worked in the cannabis industry and with next-gen advanced cannabis extraction technologies, I recognize the significance of this moment in time and am confident in Harvest's ability to continue to lead into the future," said Harvest COO Ron Goodson. "My career has been dedicated to helping companies build strong sales and operations teams that lead to profitable growth and ensure impeccable operations and procedures. As I join the Harvest family, I look forward to using my experience to help the company deliver on its promise to share the goodness of cannabis with customers nationwide and increase value to shareholders."

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to operate more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://www.harvesthoc.com

Forward-looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability of Harvest to develop Harvest's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of Harvest to complete planned acquisitions that are accretive to its revenue, the ability of Harvest to obtain and/or maintain licenses or other contractual rights to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies, properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

