Harvest Hosts' Cow Cuddling Internship Invites Applicants to Join the Herd

Ready for your next mooove? Experience human-animal connection and make an impact with a unique opportunity for both heart and hoof

VAIL, Colo., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Hosts , a membership program offering RVers access to 5,000+ unique RV camping locations, is announcing the launch of its Cow Cuddling Internship program for the summer of 2024. This internship offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity for passionate individuals to immerse themselves in the therapeutic practice of cuddling with cows (and mini cows) while contributing to their well-being.

As a Cow Cuddling Intern, participants will engage in a journey of compassion and care, curating cow cuddling experiences at various Harvest Hosts locations across the country. Interns will also play a crucial role in training emotional support cows at local farms, ensuring they are comfortable and safe for human interaction and providing visitors with memorable cuddling sessions. This is a fit for someone seeking a hands-on role open to a half-and-half balance of work and travel.

"The Cow Cuddling internship isn't just about cows – it's about fostering connections, promoting animal welfare, and creating unforgettable mooments," said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "Through this udderly amazing opportunity, we aim to provide not only hands-on experience but also steer personal growth and enrichment for the intern as well as our community of Hosts. We're thrilled for a passionate individual with just the right chops to join the herd supporting local businesses and communities while making a positive difference in the lives of our beloved animals and members alike."

Responsibilities

Interns will be tasked with a range of responsibilities, including:

Providing gentle and affectionate cuddling sessions for cows to promote relaxation and stress relief

Training emotional support animals to acclimate to close proximity to humans

Assisting with feeding, grooming, and overall cow care

Supporting farm operations and participating in educational programs for visitors

Promoting animal welfare and adhering to ethical standards for animal care

Qualifications

Candidates for the internship should possess the following qualifications:

Genuine love and dedication to animals, particularly cows

Strong interpersonal skills and enthusiasm for teamwork

Moderate fitness level and commitment to safety protocols

Willingness to travel to multiple Harvest Hosts locations across the U.S.

Previous experience with animal care or farm work (preferred)

Expertise in farm-themed lullabies and poetry (preferred)

Ability to interpret bovine behavior and communication cues (preferred)

Interns selected for the program will enjoy a range of benefits, including hands-on experience in animal care and welfare, exclusive access to Harvest Hosts' network of over 5,000 locations, and an RV provided for the duration of the internship, if you do not have your own. Additionally, interns will receive a daily stipend covering food, gas, and other expenses, along with the opportunity to earn college credit if compatible with their school's program. This unique program offers the chance to make a meaningful impact on the well-being of cows while gaining valuable skills and experiences in a supportive and enriching environment.

To apply for the Cow Cuddling Internship, job seekers can submit a resume and a cover letter outlining their interest in the position and relevant experience as well as 1-2 photos of any farm experience; Applications are open here .

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts , the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete network of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience – with a collection of companies that includes Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; CampersCard, a campground discounts and benefits program; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays. The company's mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of the RVing and campground industry, making traveling while supporting national parks, local small businesses and communities easier than ever.

To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com , www.boondockerswelcome.com , www.camperscard.com , www.campscanner.com , www.britstops.com ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here .

