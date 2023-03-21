Harvest Hosts Joins Forces with Jayco to Launch the Adventure Ready Program with all 2024 Models

"Our mission at Harvest Hosts is to connect RVers with unique experiences and stays, and we want to make that process as easy as possible for our Members," said Bill Zhang, CMO at Harvest Hosts. "We are thrilled to launch Harvest Hosts Adventure Ready RVs in partnership with Jayco and look forward to expanding this program with additional manufacturers in the future."

There are so many models and types of RVs that oftentimes people don't know if something is compliant with certain guidelines. RVers will have assurance that with Jayco's 2024 RV models under the Jay Flight®, Jay Feather®, White Hawk®, Eagle®, Seismic®, North Point®, Pinnacle®, Redhawk®, Greyhawk®, Melbourne®, Seneca®, Alante®, Precept®, Swift®, Terrain®, Solstice® and Embark® brand names, their camping vehicles will be fully self-contained and with that ready to stay at any of Harvest Hosts 8,000+ locations across the country.

"RVers want the capability to boondock and explore places outside of traditional campgrounds," said Trey Miller, Jayco VP of Marketing. "The Harvest Hosts Adventure Ready program allows them to do just that. Knowing our 2024 lineup is fully self-contained and offers off-grid standards and options such as solar and lithium packages, our customers can confidently hit the road knowing they will be ready for an adventure with thousands more amazing places to park overnight."

Harvest Hosts plans to expand the Adventure Ready Program in the future, working with other leading RV manufacturers to inspire RV owners to find unique and memorable stays that support small businesses across North America.

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 8,000 locations all over North America – including more than 4,700 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,300 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. Harvest Hosts' latest offering, CampersCard, provides free marketing for campgrounds, and perks, discounts and benefits for campers. To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com or www.camperscard.com ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here .

About Jayco

Started in 1968 and headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana, Jayco manufactures a broad selection of towable and motorized RVs under the Jay Flight®, Jay Feather®, White Hawk®, Eagle®, Seismic®, North Point®, Pinnacle®, Redhawk®, Greyhawk®, Melbourne®, Seneca®, Alante®, Precept®, Swift®, Terrain®, Solstice® and Embark® brand names. Jayco is part of the Jayco Family of Companies along with Entegra Coach®, Starcraft RV® and Highland Ridge RV®. For more information on Jayco, call 1-(800) RV-JAYCO or visit www.jayco.com . For information on the other brands in the Jayco Family visit www.jaycofamily.com .

SOURCE Harvest Hosts