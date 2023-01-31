Harvest Hosts Launches CampersCard, A Program Providing Free Marketing for Campgrounds and Perks for Campers

This offering gives campgrounds free exposure to over 800,000 RVers at launch, and provides Members with nightly discounts and campground perks

VAIL, Colo., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Hosts, a membership program that gives RVers access to unique RV camping options, is announcing the debut of its latest offering – CampersCard. This new campground discounts and benefits program will support campgrounds and RVers as they look for great stays across North America, while unlocking discounts and other perks at these locations. With a CampersCard membership, benefits may include a nightly discount, early check-in and late check-out, free firewood bundles, site upgrades, and more.

"CampersCard combines two of my biggest passions: my love for the camping community and my commitment to small businesses — which very much includes campgrounds," says Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "Like our members, I spend most nights on the road in traditional campgrounds and wanted to build a product focused specifically on supporting those locations! The Harvest Hosts team is excited to launch this and amplify campground exposure."

For campgrounds across the country, marketing to the 67 million Americans that plan to go RVing this year proves challenging amid tight competition. CampersCard is 100% free to campgrounds – there is no annual fee or commission structure to list an RV campground on the platform. Campgrounds who join the network will simply list their location on the CampersCard platform along with a unique discount or perk for Members. This new program will initially be promoted to Harvest Hosts' list of 800,000 RVers, giving it huge momentum at launch.

As the industry continues to adapt to the recent COVID boom, the competition for campground reservations, both as a consumer and campground owner, is ever-present. CampersCard aims to simplify the exhaustive search and unite the wide variety of RVers with amazing campgrounds across the country.

A CampersCard membership will give users access to all available locations and accompanying details as they choose where to stay, and then will take them directly to the RV campground website to call and/or book their stays. The program provides Members with discounts to access campgrounds across the country, which is especially valuable as consumers look for budget-friendly travel. In addition, Members will receive campground perks including early check-in, late checkout and site upgrades to elevate their stays and make the experience more convenient and enjoyable.

Memberships will be available in Spring 2023. For more information about listing a campground on CampersCard for free, please visit CampersCard.com

About Harvest Hosts and CampersCard

Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 7,000 locations all over North America – including more than 4,600 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,300 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. HarvestHosts' latest offering, CampersCard, provides free marketing for campgrounds, and perks, discounts and benefits for campers. To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com or www.camperscard.com; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here.

SOURCE Harvest Hosts