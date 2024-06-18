Harvest Hosts Wants to Hire You...to Retire

The world's largest RV membership company seeks a Chief Retirement Officer to traverse the country and show others how to retire in style

VAIL, Colo., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Hosts , a membership program offering RVers access to 5,000+ unique RV camping locations, is announcing today its hiring for a Chief Retirement Officer. The company known for memorable stays at the likes of wineries, breweries, farms, museums and more wants you to take a full-time role – doing nothing.

Complete with a fully furnished fifth wheel RV, as Chief Retirement Officer, the selected candidate will draw the map on how to maximize the art of enjoying retirement – no age restriction required. The role will be tasked with hitting the open road and exploring all that North America has to offer, from breweries to farms, wineries, golf courses, and thousands of small businesses.

"My own journey to becoming CEO of Harvest Hosts started with corporate burnout and a desire to travel the country," said Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "Tired of desks and spreadsheets, I bought an RV and began the great American road trip, ultimately leading me to discover Harvest Hosts and my true passion. I hope to give someone else the same opportunity as our Chief Retirement Officer."

There are many reasons individuals may be looking to retire, whether they are reaching the age of sunsetting their career, or are looking to spend more time with family and friends. We hope the Chief Retirement Officer can shed light on how to retire at any age and make the most of it. More detail on the role is included below:

Responsibilities:

Scout the best of retirement life on the road, from the best early bird dinner deals across the country to the top rest stops based on cleanliness, snack options, scenic views, and more.

Scope the most relaxing locations in North America , from plotting the ultimate nap spots along popular scenic routes to mapping the perfect road trip schedule to capture the most stunning sunsets.

, from plotting the ultimate nap spots along popular scenic routes to mapping the perfect road trip schedule to capture the most stunning sunsets. Whether you retired because it was time for a break, to see the world, spend time with family, or otherwise, capture the moments that make retirement special and deliver weekly content showcasing Harvest Hosts locations.

Participate quarterly in company all-hands meetings to share with all the working folks the highlights of leaving the 9-5 grind – and why everyone should consider retirement.

Qualifications:

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to foster a sense of community across generations – from grandkids to grandparents and everyone in between.

Aspirations to take the Great American Road Trip. Will be required to travel to multiple Harvest Hosts locations across the U.S.

Love for road trips or camping/RVing and genuine dedication for exploring your own backyard.

Practice relaxing for hours on end and embracing the best of 2024's leisure activities (birdwatching, knitting, pickleball, etc.).

You may be over the hill, but your driving is still on cruise control. Must be 30+ with a valid U.S. Driver's License.

To apply for Chief Retirement Officer, submit your letter of resignation (creativity encouraged), photographic evidence you know how to enjoy the retirement lifestyle, and the U.S. destinations you most hope to see during your first year of retirement. Applications are open here .

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts , the largest private RV camping network in North America, provides a complete network of offerings to streamline the road travel and camping experience – with a collection of companies that includes Boondockers Welcome, a community of RVers allowing guests to stay overnight on their property for free; CampersCard, a campground discounts and benefits program; CampScanner, an alert service to book sold-out campgrounds; and Brit Stops, a membership connecting motorhome tourists in the UK and Ireland with small businesses for overnight stays. The company's mission is to advance the technology and accessibility of the RVing and campground industry, making traveling while supporting national parks, local small businesses and communities easier than ever.

To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com , www.boondockerswelcome.com , www.camperscard.com , www.campscanner.com , www.britstops.com ; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here .

