Harvest House Publishers Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary, Releases Harvest Legacy Collection to Commemorate Milestone

EUGENE, Ore., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout 2024, Harvest House Publishers will celebrate its 50-year anniversary as a family-owned evangelical Christian publisher. Since its inception, Harvest House has operated with the mission of publishing accessible, high-quality books that proclaim Jesus Christ as the answer to every human need.

Founded in 1974, Bob Hawkins Sr. launched the company in Irvine, California, with a catalog of five co-published books and only a few employees. In 1981, Harvest House relocated to Eugene, Oregon, where the company soon grew to become one of the top ten publishers of Christian literature. In 1991, Bob Hawkins Jr. succeeded his father as company president and saw Harvest House continue to thrive through its publishing of a host of notable and loyal writers, including such perennial bestselling authors as Stormie Omartian, Jim and Elizabeth George, Bob and Emilie Barnes, Kay Arthur, Lysa TerKeurst, Ron Rhodes, and Lori Wick.

Presently, Harvest House has distributed more than 200 million books worldwide in over 75 languages. It has a backlist of more than 1,750 titles and continues to publish approximately 90 books each year, including those under the growing imprints of Harvest Kids, Harvest Prophecy, and Ten Peaks Press. In the last six years, the company has enjoyed noteworthy success in such categories as cultural apologetics, current events, Bible prophecy, lifestyle, and children's books.

"It has been an incredible privilege for each of us at Harvest House to have served and supported our valued authors with the life-changing distribution and impact of their biblically sound books now for five decades," notes Hawkins, who continues to lead the company. "We are humbled by the opportunity every day to use the gifts God has given us to purposefully point people to Jesus in the books we publish. And we're eager to build upon our recent rapid growth so we can bring spiritual truth and nourishment to many more readers in the decades to come."

To commemorate this milestone anniversary, Harvest House is delighted to announce the upcoming release of the Harvest Legacy Collection: four hardcover special editions of signature bestselling books written by several of the company's most enduring authors. The Power of a Praying Parent by Stormie Omartian and Victory in Spiritual Warfare by Dr. Tony Evans will release in October 2024, followed by the February 2025 releases of A Woman After God's Own Heart by Elizabeth George and How to Study Your Bible by Kay Arthur, Pete De Lacy, and David Arthur.

The landmark publications in the Harvest Legacy Collection highlight the widespread impact Harvest House books have had over the past 50 years. Further, they celebrate the company's ongoing desire to release timeless resources that encourage generations of readers to dedicate themselves to the faithful pursuit of Jesus Christ.

About Harvest House Publishers: From its beginning, the company has produced books that impact the hearts of people worldwide. That focus continues with the making of biblically nourishing and innovative products that enrich lives, inspire creativity, and glorify God. With an emphasis on addressing the spiritual and practical needs of men, women, and children, Harvest House seeks to serve God and those who need Him through the books it publishes. For more information, visit http://www.harvesthousepublishers.com/

