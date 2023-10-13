Harvest is wrapping up at Fair Oaks Farms

FAIR OAKS, Ind., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the last few weeks of Harvest activities at Fair Oaks Farms! Visit us October 28th for your youngsters to enjoy the Halloween Trail from 12:00pm to 4:00pm CST. Dress your children up as their favorite character, animal, or hero and walk them through the Nature Trail for delicious treats! 

Hurry into Fair Oaks Farms, and don't miss your chance to celebrate all things Harvest! Pumpkins can still be picked through the last weekend of October for any last-minute jack-o-lanterns or plans to decorate your Thanksgiving table. Don't forget...our Orchard is open, too...with plenty of ripening apples. Our website is updated with the apple types that are ready to pick, and you can enjoy the experience with a golf cart rental! Learn more about the pumpkins and apples grown at Fair Oaks Farms, while on our U-pick adventure. Gather your friends and family to enjoy the beautiful Nature Trail, and don't forget to snap a selfie at our three Harvest photo op locations!

If you prefer your pumpkins or apples pre-picked, visit The Harvest Market where you can select from apples, specialty pumpkins, gourds, and farmer-selected pumpkins available for purchase. Pick up Halloween décor and Fair Oaks Farms merch while you're there! Our Harvest Market is a one-stop shop for your token fall flavors available daily...Apple and Pumpkins treats, Fair Oaks Farms Apple Cider and slushies, and our signature, fresh baked donuts.

Be sure to continue to check our social media and fofarms.com for information about the upcoming Holiday events with more fun for the entire family! The country is calling, and there is something for everyone at Fair Oaks Farms!

ABOUT FAIR OAKS FARMS

Fair Oaks Farms is an escape to the country with acres of great fun, fresh food, and learning. Located just 75 miles south of Chicago, 100 miles north of Indianapolis, in the corn belt of Northwest Indiana...Fair Oaks Farms is the #1 agri-tourism destination in the Midwest, where you can explore family-owned farms and reconnect with nature, animals and our planet.

Get the opportunity to explore our attractions. Visit the Dairy Adventure, the Pig Adventure, and the Crop Adventure to learn about our animals, farming practices and nutrition. Only 75 miles south of Chicago, right off of 65 exit 220

