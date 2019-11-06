Harvest of Hanford Awarded 1 of 2 Retail Permits with Top Score Among All Applicants, Deepening Presence in California

PHOENIX, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest of Hanford today announced it has been awarded one of two existing cannabis dispensary permits with delivery service by the City of Hanford, California following a review of several applications and was the top ranked company of all applicants. Upon finalization of the permit agreement, Harvest will begin construction of the retail dispensary that will deliver the company's industry-setting standards for high-quality cannabis products and education-focused service. Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc (CSE: HARV,OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., will serve as the operator and management team.

"We have continued to focus on expanding in California, particularly in limited markets and we take deep pride in creating retail experiences that best address each communities' individual needs with a focus on local events, resources for the community and offering high quality products and education," said Harvest CEO Steve White. "We're incredibly honored to have received one of two permits from the City of Hanford and look forward to opening Harvest of Hanford, where patients and recreational customers will be able to experience our best-in-class service."

The permit award in Hanford expands Harvest's presence in California, following recent openings in Palm Springs, Venice, Napa and Grover Beach. Harvest has also secured the right to retail licenses in several other California cities.

"We're looking forward to having Harvest join our community through the opening of Harvest of Hanford," said Parker Sever, City of Hanford Chief of Police. "After reviewing the company's application, we were impressed with their qualifications and their history of successful operations in other communities. We're confident that they'll have a positive impact to the location they will be operating out of and look forward to the consumer education they will provide and community building programs they will participate in."

Harvest's dedication to building, acquiring and expanding brands and distributions across its national footprint expands cannabis accessibility for consumers and patients seeking high-quality experiences they can trust.

About Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) and vertically-integrated cannabis company. Subject to completion of announced acquisitions, Harvest will have one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to operate more than 210 facilities, of which approximately 130 are retail locations, and more than 1,700 employees across 18 states and territories. Since 2011, the company has been committed to expanding its Harvest House of Cannabis retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, creating and growing leading brands for patients and consumers nationally and continuing on a path of profitable growth. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis and is focused on its vision to become the most valuable cannabis company in the world. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvestinc.com

Facebook: @HarvestHOC

Instagram: @HarvestHOC

Twitter: @HarvestHOC

Forward-looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects Harvest management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Harvest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability of Harvest to develop Harvest's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of Harvest to complete planned acquisitions that are accretive to it's revenue, the ability of Harvest to obtain and/or maintain licenses or other contractual rights to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws, including those related to taxation; the inability to locate and acquire suitable companies, properties and assets necessary to execute on the Company's business plans; and increasing costs of compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Harvest and market conditions.

SOURCE Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc.

Related Links

https://harvestinc.com

