Harvest of Ohio Opens Medical Dispensary in Athens

More information for patients about the new medical dispensary location can be found at:

Website: https://www.harvestofohio.com/

Instagram: @HarvestofOhio

Facebook: @HarvestofOhio

Ariane B. Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer and majority owner of Harvest of Ohio, LLC, Harvest Grows, LLC and Harvest Processing, LLC said, "We are thrilled to open our second medical dispensary in Ohio, marking another significant milestone for Harvest of Ohio. We look forward to building upon this momentum, expanding access to patients in Athens and surrounding areas.

"Harvest of Ohio aspires to become one of Ohio's most respected operators, conducting the essential business of improving patient lives with access to high quality medical marijuana products."

About Harvest of Ohio, LLC

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Harvest of Ohio, LLC is the first minority female-led vertically-integrated cannabis company in Ohio. Harvest of Ohio, LLC has been granted licenses to dispense medical marijuana to serve the needs of patients across the state. We hope you'll join us on our journey.

SOURCE Harvest of Ohio, LLC

Related Links

https://www.harvestofohio.com

