Harvest of Ohio Opens Medical Dispensary in Beavercreek

More information for patients about the new medical dispensary location can be found at:

Website: https://www.harvestofohio.com/

Instagram: @HarvestofOhio

Facebook: @HarvestofOhio

Ariane B. Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer and majority owner of Harvest of Ohio, LLC, Harvest Grows, LLC and Harvest Processing, LLC said, "We are excited to open our third medical dispensary in Ohio, marking another significant milestone for Harvest of Ohio. We look forward to serving patients in Beavercreek and surrounding areas."

"Harvest of Ohio aspires to become one of Ohio's most respected operators, conducting the essential business of improving patient lives with access to high quality medical marijuana products."

About Harvest of Ohio, LLC

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Harvest of Ohio, LLC is the first minority female-led vertically-integrated cannabis company in Ohio. Harvest of Ohio, LLC operates three medical marijuana dispensaries in Athens, Beavercreek, and Columbus to serve the needs of patients across the state. We hope you'll join us on our journey.

Media Contact:

Alexandria Johnson Boone

President & Chief Executive Officer

GAP Communications Group

216-391-4300, ext. 305

[email protected]

SOURCE Harvest of Ohio, LLC

Related Links

https://www.harvestofohio.com/

