Harvest One Announces New Addition to Leadership Team

Deb Milimaka Miles brings 30 years of experience to the Harvest One team

VANCOUVER, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HVT;OTCQX: HRVOF), is excited to announce that strategy and culture veteran Deb Milimaka Miles will be joining the Company as Chief Administrative Officer and Chief People Officer.

The Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) & Chief People Officer (CPO) will assist with developing, communicating, executing, and sustaining strategic initiatives. As the pace of change accelerates within organizations, particularly within the cannabis sector, the CAO & CPO will ensure that Harvest One maintains a clear focus on the integration of people and culture across the organization. Utilizing her extensive experience gained from previous senior HR executive positions at Loblaw and SMART Technologies, as well as in the financial sector, Deb will play a key role in the overall company strategy from an organizational, culture and vision point of view. The CAO & CPO will be responsible for managing the administration and integration of people and culture for Harvest One, its subsidiaries and multiple brands as they expand across Canada and around the world.

"We are very excited to have Deb join Harvest One as an officer of the company. The rapid pace of expansion and M&A activity in this industry, with ever more complex teams across Canada and around the globe, requires a dedicated focus on people, culture and integration, and I can think of no better person to lead that effort than Ms. Milimaka Miles," said Grant Froese, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. "Her depth of experience in transforming teams, driving process efficiencies, and integrating cultures across acquisitions will allow Harvest One to execute on its strategy to become an industry-leading global health and wellness company."

"Throughout my career I have worked to manage people and culture within multiple organizations, particularly through times of change and mergers. I could not be more thrilled to join Harvest One to help to ensure efficiency, value, and organizational optimization of the company in this rapidly changing industry, with the expanding reach of Harvest One's national and international interests," said Deb Milimaka Miles.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 2,415,000 stock options under its incentive stock option plan, to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.85 for a period of five years following the grant date.

