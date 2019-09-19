Harvest One Congratulates Burb on Obtaining Two Retail Cannabis Licences

VANCOUVER, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. ("Harvest One" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HVT;OTCQX: HRVOF) congratulates Burb for earning their first two retail cannabis licences in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. Harvest One owns 19.9% of Burb which is the maximum allowed under British Columbia's retail cannabis rules.

Burb's experiential retail environments have been open and operating as premium apparel and cannabis culture stores since April 20th (4/20) of this year to drive brand awareness and a community of like-minded cannabis enthusiasts. In addition to their future offering of premium cannabis selections, they currently offer Canadian-made streetwear and curated cannabis accessories.

Burb's unique approach to cannabis and community earned it a spot in Forbes Magazine's feature on "8 Cannabis Brands to Watch" and Style Democracy's "5 of the Coolest Cannabis Lifestyle Brands in Canada" and just this month, Burb was featured in LA Weekly and Surface Magazine.

"We could not be happier to congratulate Burb for their significant achievement in earning their cannabis retail licences," said Grant Froese, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. "For Harvest One these licences represent an essential milestone in our initial investment into the retail space and ensures our shareholders gain exposure across the entire value chain of cannabis."

"We've built Burb with the cannabis enthusiast in mind," stated John Kaye, Co-Founder and CEO of Burb. "We look forward to servicing the Tri-Cities region as the only licensed cannabis provider and continuing to build our brands with a relentless pursuit for quality on behalf of our customers."

Burb anticipates sales of cannabis products through their flagship store at 1502 Broadway Street in Port Coquitlam as soon as September 21st. A final grand opening date will be announced shortly by Burb through their channels as they await final delivery of product, including premium British Columbia indoor grown flower from Harvest One under the Royal High brand. We expect these two licences are the first of many, as Burb intends to expand throughout British Columbia, Canada, and into the United States.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis company that develops and provides innovative health, wellness, and selfcare products to consumers and patients in regulated markets around the world. The Company's range of solutions is designed to enhance quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through four wholly-owned subsidiaries: United Greeneries, a licensed producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); and Dream Water Global and Delivra (CPG), and a minority interest in Burb Cannabis (retail operations). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

About Burb

Cannabis culture is at the core of everything Burb does. It's for this reason we strive to be creative and collaborative while delivering contemporary products and retail experiences a cannabis consumer can truly be proud of. We're designing comfortable and aspirational experiences through cannabis retail stores and brand immersions, bringing our customers and fans into the world of Burb - refined, classic and 'of the times' cannabis culture.

