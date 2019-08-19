Harvest One Launches New Satipharm CBD Oil

The new European oils program has begun with a Lemon & Lime flavoured CBD oil. Satipharm expects to expand this program with more varieties in the coming months. Satipharm CBD oils join the existing CBD Gelpell® capsules, already available across Europe online and in 1,800 stores across the UK and Ireland. All of Satipharm's products in Europe are EU GMP certified to ensure the highest standards.

The Satipharm Lemon & Lime CBD oil was specifically formulated to address three major concerns from consumers, which are taste, GMP certification, and reliable dosage.

"Product innovation is essential to building our brands. Our new CBD oil illustrates continued movement by Harvest One towards our strategy of building health, wellness, and self-care brands around the world," said Grant Froese, Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. "Customers can have the same confidence in new Satipharm CBD oils as they do in our existing Satipharm CBD Gelpell® already on the market across Europe."

Further to Harvest One's press release dated June 21, 2019 (See SEDAR for full disclosure) in respect to a shares-for-services agreement, the Company has issued 131,710 common shares at a price of $0.57 per share.

About Harvest One Cannabis

Harvest One is a global consumer packaged goods company that develops and distributes premium health, wellness, and lifestyle products to patients and consumers in regulated markets around the world. The Company's portfolio of premium products is designed to enhance quality of life. Shareholders have significant exposure to the entire cannabis value chain through four wholly-owned subsidiaries: United Greeneries, a Licensed Producer; Satipharm (medical and nutraceutical); Dream Water Global and Delivra (consumer products with an emphasis on sleep, pain, and anxiety), and a minority interest in Burb Cannabis (retail operations). For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

About Satipharm

Satipharm is a health and wellness company which is specialised in the development and manufacture of cannabinoid-based products from the cannabis plant. Our mission is to deliver the highest quality products that are designed specifically with the needs of our customers in mind. For more information, please visit www.satipharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

