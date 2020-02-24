Harvest Partners Announces Promotions

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Partners, LP ("Harvest" or "the Firm"), a leading private equity firm, is pleased to announce the following promotions: Michael Greenman and James Mitchel have been promoted to Partner. Josh Carter, Chris Peyser and Chris Schaller have been promoted to Principal. Fabia DeCrescenzo has been promoted to Director of Finance. Lucas Rogers has been promoted to Vice President.

Mr. Greenman joined Harvest in 2012 and has focused on investments in the healthcare services, software and industrial services sectors. He currently serves on the boards of Dental Care Alliance, Advanced Dermatology, and Eyecare Service Partners. In addition, Mike has been involved with several current and past Harvest portfolio companies including MRI Software, Valet Living, PSSI, Athletico, AxelaCare, and Green Bank. Mike has a B.A. and a B.S. from the University of Pennsylvania and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School.

Thomas Arenz, Partner of Harvest, said, "Michael and Jim have both been active in many investments across a range of industries and are experienced middle market private investors. We have great confidence in them and are pleased to recognize their contributions by welcoming them as partners."

Josh Carter joined Harvest in 2015 and has been involved in investments in the healthcare services, distribution, business services, software and veterinary sectors. Josh has a B.S. in Business Administration from The Ohio State University and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School.

joined Harvest in 2004 as Assistant Controller. She is involved in all aspects of fund accounting, tax, treasury and reporting. She has a B.S. in Accounting and a Masters in Accounting from . Lucas Rogers joined Harvest in 2018 as a Senior Associate and he has been involved in investments in the business services sector including Integrity Management Group and Yellowstone Landscaping. He has a B.S. in Economics from the University of North Carolina , an M.S. in Finance from George Washington University , and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School.

Chris Peyser and Chris Schaller are members of the Harvest Partners Structured Capital Fund team ("Harvest SCF") - the non-control private equity strategy of Harvest.

Chris Peyser joined Harvest in 2017. Since joining the Firm, Chris has closed six Harvest SCF investments. Prior to joining Harvest SCF, Chris was a Senior Associate at Kelso & Company. He is a member of the Board of LAZ Holdings and is an observer to the Board of Advancing Eyecare. He is a graduate of Princeton University with an A.B. in Politics.

Steve Duke, Partner and Co-Head of Harvest SCF, said, "Chris Peyser and Chris Schaller have both played integral roles at Harvest SCF, helping support the continued growth of the strategy through deployment of capital, oversight of our portfolio companies, and expansion of the team. They are valued members of the Firm."

About Harvest Partners

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners is a leading New York-based private equity investment firm that pursues management buyouts and recapitalizations of middle market companies in North America. Harvest focuses on acquiring profitable companies in the business services, consumer, healthcare services, and industrial sectors. This strategy leverages Harvest Partners' 35+ years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth companies. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

