Harvest Partners Announces Promotions

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Partners, LP ("Harvest" or "the Firm") is pleased to announce promotions to Principal for Devin Graber, Kevin Haack, John Josif, Chris Larsen and Michael Volpert. Promoted to Vice President are James Harter, Benjamin Humphrey, Abigail Kacergis, Michael Kim, Samuel Ludin and Alex Tofel.

"We are delighted to congratulate our team members for their outstanding achievements. We are confident they will thrive in their new positions and increased responsibilities as Principals and Vice Presidents," said Michael DeFlorio, Chief Executive Officer at Harvest.

Stephen Carlson, President, Private Equity at Harvest, said, "Each of these individuals has made significant contributions to Harvest. Their talent and energy will be invaluable as we move forward in 2025 and beyond."

Devin Graber

Mr. Graber joined Harvest in 2016. He is a member of the Private Equity investment team and currently serves on the boards of ADCS, OnPoint Group and Power Home. Prior to Harvest, he focused on M&A across multiple sectors as an Analyst in the investment banking division of Citigroup. He has a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Kevin Haack

Mr. Haack joined Harvest in 2016. He is a member of the Private Equity investment team and currently serves on the board of VetCor. Prior to Harvest, he focused on M&A and restructuring assignments across numerous industries as an Analyst at Lazard. He has a B.S.B.A. in Finance and Accounting from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

John Josif

Mr. Josif joined Harvest in 2022. He is a member of the Ascend investment team and currently serves on the board of Sparq. Prior to Harvest, he focused on private equity investments across technology-enabled services sectors as a Vice President at CIP Capital. He has a B.S. in Finance from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Chris Larsen

Mr. Larsen joined Harvest in 2021 and is a member of the Portfolio Support Group. Prior to Harvest, he focused on implementing strategic initiatives and operational transformations as an Engagement Manager at McKinsey and Company. He has a B.S. in Applied Mathematics from the U.S. Military Academy and an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Michael Volpert

Mr. Volpert joined Harvest in 2023 and is part of the Structured Capital investment team. Prior to Harvest, he focused on private equity investments in consumer, industrials and business services as a Vice President at Wildcat Capital Management. He has a B.S. in Earth Systems from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

James Harter

Mr. Harter joined Harvest in 2024 and is a member of the Private Equity investment team. Prior to Harvest, he focused on healthcare and industrials private equity as a Senior Associate at CD&R. He has a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago.

Benjamin Humphrey

Mr. Humphrey returned to Harvest in 2024, rejoining the Structured Capital investment team. Prior to Harvest, he focused on multi-unit franchise and business services companies as an Associate at Roark. He has a B.S. in Finance and Accounting and an MBA from Indiana University.

Abigail Kacergis

Ms. Kacergis joined Harvest in 2023 and is a member of the Finance team. Previously, she focused on private equity portfolio analytics and reporting as a Senior Associate at Centerbridge Partners, L.P. She has a B.S. in Accounting from Villanova University.

Michael Kim

Mr. Kim joined Harvest in 2022 and is a member of the Credit & Capital Markets team. Prior to Harvest, he focused on credit underwriting, documentation and portfolio management of sponsor-backed transactions across all sectors as an Assistant Vice President at Antares Capital. He has a B.S. in Finance and Entrepreneurship from Boston College.

Samuel Ludin

Mr. Ludin joined Harvest in 2020. He is a member of the Private Equity investment team and currently serves on the board of Hand & Stone. Prior to Harvest, he focused on debt transactions supporting leveraged buyouts, M&A and corporate refinancings across multiple sectors in the investment banking division of Goldman Sachs. He has a B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Alex Tofel

Mr. Tofel joined Harvest in 2020. He is a member of the Structured Capital investment team and currently serves on the board of Gehl Food & Beverage. Prior to Harvest, he focused on M&A and capital raising transactions for public and private companies in the financial technology sector as an Associate at Financial Technology Partners. He has a B.B.A. in Finance from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University.

About Harvest Partners

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners is an established private equity firm with over 40 years of experience investing in middle-market companies and partnering with high-quality management teams to build growing businesses. The firm's investment strategy focuses on acquiring companies in the business & industrial services, consumer, healthcare, industrials and software sectors. This strategy leverages Harvest Partners' multi-decade experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth opportunities. For more information, please visit www.harvestpartners.com.

