Harvest Partners Hires Dan Glickman as Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Partners, LP ("Harvest" or "the Firm") announced today that Dan Glickman has joined the Firm as a Partner. Dan will lead Harvest's capital markets effort, including supporting its portfolio companies, and he will work closely with Harvest's investment teams on a range of future equity and debt investment opportunities.

Mr. Glickman joins Harvest from Antares Capital where he was a Founding Partner and Senior Managing Director. He served in various management and leadership roles across the organization including originations, investment screening, portfolio management and asset management. Earlier in his career, he worked in the leveraged lending group at Heller Financial and held accounting, audit and advisory roles with Peat Marwick. Mr. Glickman holds a B.S. in Accounting from DePaul University and is a registered CPA.

Thomas Arenz, Partner at Harvest, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Dan to Harvest. He brings nearly three decades of experience in the private equity leveraged lending market and has been well-known to many of us at the Firm for years. We are confident that Dan's experience and leadership capabilities align well with our vision for the new capital markets role, and we look forward to the contributions Dan will make as member of our firm."

Mr. Glickman commented, "Having been a part of building Antares Capital since its inception, I am excited to take on this new challenge. I have worked with the Harvest team for almost two decades and I am delighted to have joined the Firm."

About Harvest Partners

Founded in 1981, Harvest Partners (www.harvestpartners.com) is a leading New York-based private equity investment firm pursuing management buyouts and recapitalizations of middle market companies in North America. Harvest focuses on acquiring profitable companies in the business services and consumer, healthcare services, industrial services, and manufacturing and distribution sectors. This strategy leverages Harvest Partners' more than 35 years of experience in financing organic and acquisition-oriented growth companies.

