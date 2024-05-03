TORONTO, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Michael Kovacs, Chief Executive Officer, Harvest ETFs, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of three new ETFs: the Harvest Balanced Income & Growth ETF (TSX: HBIG), the Harvest Balanced Income & Growth Enhanced ETF (TSX: HBIE), and the Harvest Industrial Leaders Income ETF (TSX: HIND).

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Opens the Market Friday, May 3, 2024

Founded in 2009, Harvest ETFs is an independent Canadian Investment Fund Manager with over $4.1 billion in AUM. Harvest has expanded its income philosophy to introduce Fixed Income ETFs and Balanced Income ETFs to our innovative lineup. Harvest has incorporated equity and fixed income, and integrated our strategic covered call strategy, which is designed to deliver higher yields and increase monthly income for our clients.

To learn more, please visit https://harvestportfolios.com/about-us/.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange