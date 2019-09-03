Harvest Power Featured on 2019 Top Solar Contractors List

ISLIP TERRACE, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With renewable energy expected to be the fastest growing source of U.S. electricity generation for at least the next two years, local solar installer Harvest Power is happy to be contributing to the country's energy mix. Harvest Power has been recognized by Solar Power World magazine for its installation efforts, achieving a rank of 148 out of 415 solar companies on the magazine's 2019 Top Solar Contractors list and also receiving a rank of 25 for the Top Rooftop Solar Contractors category.

"Solar Power World enjoys assembling the Top Solar Contractors list each year, and our 2019 edition features companies making big impacts in local energy markets," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "Solar power is becoming competitive with traditional electricity sources in more markets, and cities and states are demanding more renewable energy options. It's a great time to be a solar installer, and we're happy to highlight the best installation companies in the country on our list."

The U.S. solar market is expected to see 14% growth in 2019, with over 12 GW of new solar power added to the grid this year — enough to power 2.28 million average American homes. This increase in installations is attributed to strong residential solar interest and a rush to get projects in before the 30% federal investment tax credit steps down to 26% next year.

The emerging energy storage market will also influence solar installations going forward. In markets that encourage grid service applications like time-of-use shifting, self-consumption and backup power, battery systems paired with solar arrays are attractive options for home and business owners looking to save costs.

Harvest Power is a turn-key solar developer and contractor with residential and commercial installation experience throughout the Northeast. Harvest Power employs 65 professionals who have installed 4,989.5 kW of solar power in 2018. Since its founding in 2008, the company has installed 23,840 kW of solar.

"We're honored to once again be included on this prestigious list," said Carlo P. Lanza, Managing member for Harvest Power. "This recognition highlights the hard work and community commitment that is displayed by our Harvest Power team members every day. We're passionate about helping property owners achieve their goals of true energy independence and lowered dependence on fossil fuels, all while reducing carbon emissions and enjoying the monetary benefits of solar power."

