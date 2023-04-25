Harvest Returns Reaches Milestone in Agriculture Investments

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Returns, a leading agriculture investment platform, has reached the milestone of raising $30 million across 50 farming, ranching, and agribusiness investment opportunities.

Harvest Returns has distributed over $7.1 million in returns to platform investors in its debt and equity offerings. The company reports a community of over 13,000 investors and more than 1,500 farms and agribusinesses.

Harvest Returns has offered private credit investments in sustainable livestock production since 2017, and they remain some of the company's most popular and successful vehicles. They are collateralized with real assets, including land, farm equipment, and livestock inventories. From 2020 through 2022, the weighted average returns of the company's private credit livestock offerings was 12.9%, bettering the average return of the S&P 500 Stock Index during the same period.

The firm's investment portfolio consists of indoor controlled environment farms, early-stage agriculture technology companies, regenerative livestock operations, and other niche agribusinesses. The demand for curated, risk-adjusted opportunities in a compelling asset class previously inaccessible to individual investors continues to rise.

Harvest Returns' CEO, Chris Rawley, is proud of the work his team has done, as this marks a significant achievement for the company.

"With the banking crisis and farm lending contracting, agribusinesses need flexible, creative financing, now more than ever," said Rawley. "Our private credit deals solve that problem for farmers and ranchers, while at the same time providing high yield, secured income for our investors."

*Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that the future performance of any specific investment, investment strategy, or product will be profitable. Please read all offering documents carefully prior to investing.

Annual realized returns (IRR %) are based on net cash flows from invested capital, coupon payments, accrued interest, and return of invested capital across all realized fixed income investments during each annual period (2020 – 2022).

About Harvest Returns

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Harvest Returns, Inc. is an online marketplace created in 2016 by two military veterans to bring agricultural producers together with investors. The company's pool of over 13,000 investors have funded more than 50 farms, ranches, and other agribusinesses. For more information, please visit harvestreturns.com.

