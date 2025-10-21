Harvest Snaps Introduces Updated Packaging and New Flavors

Original Crunchy Loops and Zesty Ranch Join Lineup; Bags Get Real Veggies & Nutrition Call Outs

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Calbee America is bringing a fresh look to its flagship brand Harvest Snaps, which currently ranks #4 in dollar sales and has seen +10.7% growth vs YA in the BFY Puffed Snacks Category (IRI SPINS WE 8/10/2025 US MULO+C). With a boosted consumer interest in healthier snacking and shopping in the produce aisle (Harvest Snaps' longtime home!), the team felt it was time to better highlight what this pioneering brand is all about, i.e. a crunchy, yummy, savory snack made with peas or lentils straight from a farm. A new "Made with Real Veggies" seal, along with protein and fiber callouts, clearly differentiate the brand from the competition on the front and back of pack.

The core line of veggie snacks also received the addition of the word "crispy" to describe how they never compromise on crunch, and an artful graphic shares how the whole legumes are milled in-house. Harvest Snaps' sub brand, Crunchy Loops, which has seen double digit growth in total dollar sales vs. YA (IRI SPINS L52 WE 9/7/2025), is also receiving a vibrant refresh to represent the products' connection to family, fun and nostalgia.

In addition to the new packaging, Calbee is bringing to market innovations and updated flavors with universal taste appeal. Harvest Snaps Zesty Ranch is replacing the brand's Wasabi Ranch, and bold-tasting Mango Chili Lime is now made with red lentils instead of black beans. Plus, a new Crunchy Loops Original flavor features a savory and balanced blend of seasoning. All launches, which are certified both Non-GMO and gluten free, are now available for retailers nationwide to carry. New designs for the full lineup will be rolling onto shelves October through December.

Shared Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc., "From flavor development to packaging design, consumer preferences drive everything we do at Harvest Snaps. We're always looking for better ways to bring our tasty and wholesome products to a broad range of snackers and fuel the healthier lifestyles of our customers. Veg Up & Go!"

About Calbee America, Inc.

A snack pioneer for over 70 years, the Calbee team is passionate about making great-tasting, fun snacks that harness nature's gifts to support healthy lifestyles. Their Harvest Snaps family of better-for-you brands are made from real veggies that deliver protein and fiber or nutrient-dense fruit as the #1 ingredient. In addition, the company's Japanese snacks bring authentic Asian flavors to the salty snack aisle of mainstream markets. Visit HarvestSnaps.com or CalbeeAmerica.com for more information and follow @harvestsnaps and @calbeeusa on social media.

