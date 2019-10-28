Harvest Table Culinary Group Joins Farm Forward's Leadership Circle

As a member of Farm Forward's Leadership Circle, Harvest Table Culinary Group has committed to using beef, chicken and pork that are 100 percent certified higher-welfare products, based on standards developed to further animal welfare. Certified higher welfare programs use third-party auditing to ensure that animals have more space, safe and enriched environments, and, in some cases, access to pasture or outdoors. They also verify that animals are raised with no antibiotics, no added growth hormones and no animal by-products.

"We are proud to be part of Farm Forward's Leadership Circle and its global commitment to building a more humane food chain supply," said Mary Thornton, President and Founder of Harvest Table Culinary Group. "Offering our customers local, fresh and sustainably sourced foods is at the heart of our business, making our partnership with Farm Forward and its Leadership Circle a natural extension to our work. We look forward to working with Farm Forward and Leadership Circle members to continue educating consumers about the importance of higher welfare farming and the positive impact it can have on our communities."

"Leadership Circle members practice the kind of values-based food purchasing that all institutions should strive for," said Executive Director of Farm Forward Andrew deCoriolis. "Through thoughtful procurement policies, Harvest Table Culinary Group can meet growing consumer demand for more ethical and sustainable food, decrease their carbon footprint, and improve the welfare of farmed animals."

About Harvest Table Culinary Group

Built on a philosophy of "food first"— Harvest Table Culinary Group delivers a local, customized approach to campus dining and focuses on unique and authentic food experiences. Our team of culinary experts is dedicated to bringing progressive food concepts and venues to life by connecting with local communities and culture. Learn more by visiting www.Harvesttableculinary.com.

About Farm Forward

Farm Forward is a team of strategists, educators, campaigners, and thought leaders guiding the movement to change the way our world eats and farms. They implement innovative strategies to promote conscientious food choices, reduce farmed animal suffering, and advance sustainable agriculture. Farm Forward is pushing the ceiling of animal welfare by looking beyond incremental suffering reduction on factory farms, towards the institutional and cultural change that will end factory farming.

