Harvest Time Academy Students, Parents to Share What School Choice Means to Them

FORT SMITH, Ark., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students will don National School Choice Week's signature yellow scarves, display posters, and share what they love about Harvest Time Academy at the school's assembly and chapel event on Thursday, Jan. 30. Parents, teachers, and school administration will also share why it is important for families to have the right to choose educational institutions based on their unique values, needs, and desires.

Harvest Time Academy's assembly and school chapel event will take place 8:30-9 a.m. at the school, located 3300 Briarcliff Dr.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Harvest Time Academy proudly supports school choice and we are excited to hear our students, parents, and teachers express what choice means to them personally," said Michelle Sloan, principal at Harvest Time Academy.

Harvest Time Academy is an infant-8th grade school that equips students to know God, achieve academic excellence, discover their purpose, and make a positive difference.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/arkansas.

SOURCE National School Choice Week

