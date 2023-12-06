Harvesting AEC Data for a Digital Twin Portfolio

WINDHAM, N.H., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDV Systems, 26 Degrees Software, and Onuma: Building owners who wish to save time and money need to understand the power of a Digital Twin. This system of systems is the future for managing buildings, rooms, and assets within any facility. The foundation of this system should be a MAP locating each room, each asset, and the corresponding room and asset data. This normalized data structure should not be limited to a single application but instead, be an open architecture, linked to a variety of platforms for FM, GIS, and CMMS needs.

CDV Systems, 26 Degrees Software and Onuma have partnered to provide building owners a turnkey solution for harvesting AEC data for any new or existing building. The result is an owner's 'dream process' of having usable information at the beginning of a building's functional use and available for ongoing operations and maintenance. Below is a link to a video outlining this workflow.

The first 3-minutes detail WHY Digital Twins are so useful to Building Owners.

https://www.cdvsystems.com/collectus-for-facility-owners

To attend a live video conference demonstrating this workflow, RSVP: https://www.cdvsystems.com/collectus-meeting-request-owners

ABOUT CDV SYSTEMS

BIM consulting partner to AEC+O firms across the US and around the world since 2002. These award-winning BIM services include BIM project implementation, training, modelling, and project management consulting services.

ABOUT 26 DEGREES SOFTWARE

26 Degrees Software provides comprehensive, project-centric and experience-based BIM software and application services to the global architecture, engineering, construction and operation (AEC+O) market.

ABOUT ONUMA

ONUMA enables the "i" of BIM. ONUMA is an ecosystem of tools, platforms and services for buildings, cities and more. Built by architects and programmers who have been using BIM for over 30 years. Use from early planning, through design and construction and into operations.

