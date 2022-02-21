Harvesting Robot Market is anticipated to reach US$ 3293.8 Mn by 2030 owing to growing demand for food security | CAGR: 21.2%: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The study undertaken by Astute Analytica foresees a major leap forward in revenue of the Global Harvesting Robot Market from US$ 591.1 Mn in 2021 to US$ 3,293.8 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a growth at a CAGR of 21.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030. Humans have varying operational quality whereas harvesting robots can work consistently with no individual or temporal differences. Moreover, harvesting robots can inspect the crop to detect diseases and monitor crop development, allowing for more efficient farm management and optimizing the food-production chain. The UN predicts that the world population will rise from 7.3 billion today to 9.7 billion in 2050. Therefore, there is a strong need for increased automation and robotization in the farming industry to meet growing demands and compensate for labor shortages.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The growing impetus of the harvesting robot market is attributed to factors such as growing demand for food security and gradually increasing awareness of smart agriculture. According to the researchers at the University of Bonn, the global food production could fall by over 20% by 2050, and the population will rise to 9.8 billion by 2050, so they advocate responsible use and support of harvesting robots. Furthermore, smart farming is an emerging concept that refers to managing farms using modern Information and communication technologies to increase the quantity and quality of products while optimizing the human labor required. Therefore, with the gradual increase in the awareness of smart agriculture, the demand for harvesting robot is increasing across the globe.

Restraints:

Owing to highly unstructured orchard environment and variable outdoor conditions, harvesting robot technologies have achieved only limited successes in the past. No commercial viability has been achieved and every apple destined for fresh market is still handpicked. This is due to the fact that agricultural workspaces such as apple orchards and grape vineyards are biologically driven environment. Furthermore, the lack of generalized design limit standards in agricultural robotics has further increased inconsistency in the design approaches.

Opportunities:

Rising labor cost is encouraging automation in the agriculture sector. Furthermore, AI-equipped harvesting Robots is an emerging opportunity in the Global Harvesting Robot Market due to its enhanced dexterity to tackle crops of various shapes and sizes.

Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the Global Harvesting Robots Market in 2021

Europe is the highest shareholder region in the Global Harvesting Robots Market in 2021 owing to the rising number of farmers demanding harvesting robots in the region. The EU is one of the world's leading producers and exporters of agricultural products. Europe's farm policy has changed considerably in recent decades to help farmers respond to peoples' changing attitudes and expectations. Furthermore, AI and advanced robotics are opening new horizons in agriculture sector in Europe. Germany is the highest shareholder country in the European harvesting robot market.

North America holds the second highest share in the Global Harvesting Robot Market in 2021

North America harvesting robot market has the second highest share after Europe in the Global Harvesting Robot market owing to a well-established agricultural sector in the region. The US is the highest shareholder country in North America harvesting robot market. Fully autonomous robot type is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising labor shortages in the region.

Asia Pacific has the fastest CAGR in the Global Harvesting Robotics Market during the forecast period

Due to rising labor cost and reducing number of people engaged in agriculture, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the highest annual growth rate in the Global Harvesting Robot Market during the forecast period. In Asia, decreasing farmer and labor population leads to increasing labor costs, higher harvesting input energy consumption and less resource utilization. To solve these problems, researchers are engaged in providing long term and low-tech alternatives in terms of mechanization and automation of agriculture by way of efficient, low cost and easy to use solutions. China is the highest shareholder country in the harvesting robot market of the APAC region.

Saudi Arabia has the fastest CAGR in the Middle East & Africa harvesting robot market

Saudi Arabia is estimated to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia holds 20.4% of the MEA harvesting robot market in 2021. In terms of application, greenhouse agriculture has the highest share in the MEA market as modern techniques of hydroponic, aeroponics and nutrient film techniques are possible only under greenhouse framing and it helps to produce disease free and genetically superior transplants continuously.

Brazil is the highest shareholder in South America harvesting robot market

Brazil holds the highest share in the harvesting robot market of with its extensive land area, abundant sunlight, and natural resources. The agricultural sector represents more than four percent of the annual value added to Brazil's gross domestic product. However, Argentina is registering the fastest CAGR in the harvesting robot market of South America over the projection period. In terms of harvesting type, fruit harvesting has the highest share in the market in 2021.

Impact of COVID-19 on Harvesting Robot Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 greatly affected the agriculture sector, labor scarcity was reported during the pandemic, which resulted in low agricultural output. Farmers have faced an increasingly high level of stress during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the destroyed crops, a stockpile of crops, and disruption in the supply chain. Supply chain disruptions directly resulted in economic losses for farmers and increased food prices for consumers. Despite the government's efforts to minimize the disruptions in the food supply chain, the survey results indicate that farmers still suffered economic losses. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more farmers and low-income consumers become highly vulnerable due to agricultural income losses and declining cash income. Thus, COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the market growth, as major players in the market reported a slight decline in their sales of harvesting robots.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the Global Harvesting Robot Market are Agrobot, Dogtooth Technologies Limited, FFRobotics, Green Robot Machinery Pvt. Ltd., Harvest Automation, HARVEST CROO, CERESCON B.V., Panasonic, Energid Technologies Corporation, Four Growers, Metomotion, Root Al, Inc., Tortuga Agriculture Technologies, Inc., Appharvest, Inaho Inc., Denso Design, Xihelm, Certhon Harvest Robot, and Squse among others.

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

