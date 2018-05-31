HarvestMark and iFood Partner to Offer a Comprehensive Food Safety, Traceability and Quality Management Platform

As part of the collaboration, HarvestMark and iFood worked together to develop an integrated product offering that enables compatibility between their Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. HarvestMark's traceability and quality inspection information is now integrated with iFood safety data to create a comprehensive supply chain management platform that can significantly benefit U.S. produce and perishable retailers, distributors, food service companies and food producers. The combined solutions are unique in the industry for their ability to help manage day-to-day food safety and quality control risks, regardless of where they occur in the supply chain. Together, the solutions can provide greater transparency, quality and safety, creating opportunities to provide meaningful analysis of food from the farm to the fork.

"Both companies have a demonstrated track record of simplifying the burdensome task of collecting and documenting process control data required today in the food industry. Now we are taking our work to the next level by providing real-time visibility throughout the supply chain," said Diane Wetherington, CEO of iFoodDecisionSciences. "Our decision to work together is driven by an effort to enable customers to minimize their supply chain risks and let them focus on the business of growing and selling food."

"We're excited to work closely with iFood because it continues to solidify our combined services to the industry. In the food supply chain, it's important to not only provide real-time data that grower shippers, distributors and retailers can use to make informed decisions and process improvements, but to also provide that data in an integrated and easy-to-use platform," said Dan Sun, general manager of HarvestMark.

Availability

The combined solutions are available now through HarvestMark or iFood sales and customer service representatives. For more information, contact sales@harvestmark.com or info@idsfoodsafety.com.

About iFoodDecisionSciences

iFoodDecisionSciences is a leading provider of food safety and process control data management software solutions for growers, shippers, packers, processors and distributors. iFoodDecisionSciences' client-centered SaaS offerings provide easily accessible database and underlying analytics for regulatory compliance and process improvements. iFoodDecisionSciences is privately held. For more information, visit: www.idsfoodsafety.com.

About HarvestMark

HarvestMark® is a leading fresh food traceability, smart contract and quality insights platform. HarvestMark solutions deliver transparency and unparalleled efficiency and insight into the fresh food supply chain. HarvestMark's platform and tools enable food producers, distributors and retailers to establish a transparent supply chain, optimize product quality and freshness, and build consumer loyalty, while increasing sales and driving down costs. HarvestMark is a Division of Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB). For more information, visit: www.harvestmark.com.

