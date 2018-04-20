Harvey Eisen, Chairman and CEO of Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. Named to VerifyMe's Board of Directors

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCQB: VRME), a technology solutions company that markets a broad patent portfolio and proprietary products that provide identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging, products, people and financial transactions, today announced changes to the makeup of its board of directors. The company has appointed Mr. Harvey P. Eisen to its board of directors. Mr. Eisen is currently the Chairman, CEO and Director of Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. (WISH). Mr. Eisen also served as Chairman of Bedford Oak Advisors, LLC, an investment partnership since 1998 and Chairman and Director of GP Strategies since 2004. Mr. Eisen was previously Senior Vice President of Travelers, Inc. and held various executive positions with Primerica, SunAmerica Corp., and Integrated Resources Asset Management. Mr. Eisen was President and Portfolio Manager of Eisen Capital Management for 10 years and he began his career as an analyst with Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. and Wertheim. Mr. Eisen is widely recognized as one of the country's leading portfolio managers and is often consulted by the national media for his expertise of the investment marketplace. Mr. Eisen is frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Pension World, U.S. News & World Report and Bloomberg Businessweek and appears regularly on various television programs like CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Fox News.
Mr. Patrick White, President and Chief Executive Officer of VerifyMe, stated, "It is my pleasure to welcome Harvey as a new director of VerifyMe. Harvey is well known in the investment community as one of the leading portfolio managers in the U.S. He has in excess of 30 years' experience and is often a guest and recognized in the national media (CNBC, Bloomberg) for his business acumen and knowledge of the financial markets. On behalf of the board of directors, we look forward to working closely with Harvey and the contributions he'll provide to our company."
The company also regrets to announce the untimely passing of Mr. Claudio R. Ballard, a member of the board of directors since March 30, 2013. This sudden, unexpected event was unrelated to the election of Harvey Eisen.
Mr. White added, "We are saddened by the untimely loss of our fellow board member Claudio Ballard. Claudio was instrumental in helping the company over the past few years. He will be sorely missed, and we have our deepest sympathies for his family and friends."
About VerifyMe, Inc.
VerifyMe, Inc., is a technology solutions company that markets a broad patent portfolio and proprietary products that provide identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging, products, people and financial transactions. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels & documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments. The company's digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor verification via its patented digital software platforms. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com
