Harvey Eisen, Chairman and CEO of Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. Named to VerifyMe's Board of Directors

Mr. Patrick White, President and Chief Executive Officer of VerifyMe, stated, "It is my pleasure to welcome Harvey as a new director of VerifyMe. Harvey is well known in the investment community as one of the leading portfolio managers in the U.S. He has in excess of 30 years' experience and is often a guest and recognized in the national media (CNBC, Bloomberg) for his business acumen and knowledge of the financial markets. On behalf of the board of directors, we look forward to working closely with Harvey and the contributions he'll provide to our company."

The company also regrets to announce the untimely passing of Mr. Claudio R. Ballard, a member of the board of directors since March 30, 2013. This sudden, unexpected event was unrelated to the election of Harvey Eisen.

Mr. White added, "We are saddened by the untimely loss of our fellow board member Claudio Ballard. Claudio was instrumental in helping the company over the past few years. He will be sorely missed, and we have our deepest sympathies for his family and friends."

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc., is a technology solutions company that markets a broad patent portfolio and proprietary products that provide identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging, products, people and financial transactions. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels & documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments. The company's digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor verification via its patented digital software platforms. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com

