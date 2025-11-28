Harvey Guillén Shops With Purpose Ahead of Museum Store Sunday, Taking Place Nov. 30

Shoppers can join Guillén in finding unique gifts at more than 2,300 museum stores offering deals, discounts and events on Museum Store Sunday (Nov. 30), with every purchase supporting their favorite museums.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey Guillén, an actor known for his role as "Guillermo de la Cruz" on the Emmy Award-nominated FX comedy series "What We Do in the Shadows," kicked off his holiday shopping with a visit to The Library Store in the historic Los Angeles Central Library—one of more than 2,300 stores participating in Museum Store Sunday around the globe on Nov. 30.

Harvey Guillén shops for holiday gifts at The Library Store in Downtown Los Angeles ahead of Museum Store Sunday. Photo by Julie Goldstone.

"As an artist myself, it feels good to know our purchases support local creators while directly funding each museum's exhibitions and community programs," Guillén said while shopping in his hometown of Los Angeles. "Whenever my sister and I travel together, we also make sure to visit museums to experience local art and culture on a deeper level. We love checking out different museum stores to find souvenirs or gifts we can't get anywhere else."

Guillén, a native Angeleno and museum enthusiast, found several gifts by local makers, including the Trejo's Hot Sauce Variety Pack and Reading Brings Us Together T-Shirt .

Launched by the Museum Store Association in 2017 and held annually on the Sunday after Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Museum Store Sunday invites shoppers to enjoy purpose-driven shopping in inspired settings, often with special discounts, pop-up events and gifts with purchase.

Many museum stores feature location-specific and exhibit-inspired items crafted by local artisans and small businesses. Shoppers can find mission-driven gifts online and in person, including books, home decor, jewelry, gourmet food and children's toys and products.

Christine Romero, Director of Retail Services at The Library Store, part of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles , collaborates with local makers and small businesses to develop exclusive merchandise.

"A few years ago, the Los Angeles Public Library teamed up with LA artist Gajin Fujita to create a limited-edition library card showcasing a detail from his painting, "Guardian Angel," which is also featured on a 100% silk scarf available at our store," Romero said. "Shoppers gravitate toward unique items that remind them of their favorite places, artists and books, and they like knowing their purchases support creators right here in LA."

Promotions vary at the 2,300+ participating museum stores. On Nov. 30, shoppers will receive a 15% discount on purchases at The Library Store and a free Museum Store Sunday tote with $100 purchase (while supplies last). Customers can enjoy a 30% discount and pop-up event with La Bonbonniere Bakery at the Mint Museum Store in Charlotte; a 25% storewide discount, meet-the-maker events and free tote bags and publications with purchases over $75 at the Cummer Museum Shop in Jacksonville; a 15% storewide discount at the MCA Chicago Store; and a 10% storewide discount and trunk shows with local artists at the de Young and Legion of Honor museum stores in San Francisco.

Shoppers may find participating stores near them at www.museumstoresunday.org/find-a-store .

About the Museum Store Association

The Museum Store Association (MSA) is dedicated to advancing the nonprofit retail industry and the professionals engaged in it. Through advocacy, education and collaboration, MSA provides the tools and community to help cultural institutions, vendor members and their commercial partners to expand the visitor's experience, enabling them to take a piece of that experience home. For more information, visit www.museumstoreassociation.org .

SOURCE Museum Store Association