Harvey Raises at $11 Billion Valuation to Scale Agents Across Law Firms and Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey, the legal infrastructure for law firms and in-house teams, today announced $200 million in new funding co-led by returning investors GIC and Sequoia. The round values Harvey at $11 billion and includes participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, Conviction Partners, Elad Gil, Evantic, and Kleiner Perkins. The investment will be used to expand the agents customers run on Harvey and grow the embedded legal engineering teams supporting them globally.

Legal work is undergoing a fundamental shift as high-volume and increasingly complex tasks move to AI agents that run workflows from start to finish. Across law firms and corporate legal teams, work that once required significant manual effort is now carried out by agents.

"AI isn't just assisting lawyers. It's becoming the system through which legal work gets done," said Winston Weinberg, CEO and co-founder of Harvey. "The law firms and in-house teams leading the way are building agents that execute complex workflows so lawyers can focus on judgment, strategy, and outcomes."

Harvey is where legal workflows run. More than 25,000 custom agents operate on Harvey, executing work across M&A, due diligence, contract drafting, and document review. Customers are increasingly deploying long-horizon agents that handle multi-step workflows over extended periods for complex use cases such as fund formation. They are also deploying agents within Shared Spaces to securely coordinate work across legal teams and their external partners. Harvey's legal engineers work alongside customers to build and continuously improve the agents that run their work.

"Harvey has become the platform on which legal work runs," said Pat Grady, partner at Sequoia. "Co-leading three rounds in the same company is rare for Sequoia and reflects conviction that has only grown stronger since we first partnered at the Series A. More than 100,000 lawyers around the world run their most critical work on Harvey, and we believe it's positioned to become one of the most important companies of the next decade."

The funding follows a period of rapid growth, with Harvey now partnering with the majority of the AmLaw 100, over 500 in-house legal teams, and 50 asset management firms across 60 countries. Recent customer wins include NBCUniversal, HSBC, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, DLA Piper International expanding their work with Harvey, and McCann Fitzgerald going firmwide.

This month Harvey also launched its Customer Advisory Board. More than 100,000 lawyers across 1,300 organizations run their most important work on Harvey. With this round, the company has raised more than $1 billion in total funding. To learn more visit www.harvey.ai

About Harvey

Harvey is the operating system for legal and professional services. Our products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GIC and EQT, Harvey is used by 1,300+ customers in 60+ countries.

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