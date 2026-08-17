Harvey Unleashes the BABY GYRO AIR G-200H: 550 Air Watts of Shop-Vacuum Fury -- With No Filter Bags Required

The compact powerhouse doubles the aerodynamic muscle of premium shop vacs, captures 99.7% of dust before it hits the filter, and switches from vacuum to blower on demand.

MONTCLAIR, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey Industries International today unveiled the BABY GYRO AIR G-200H, a hyper-performance shop vacuum processor built to end the compromises craftspeople have tolerated for decades: fading suction, clogged filters, and endless spending on disposable bags.

While ordinary shop vacs and premium dust extractors top out between 150 and 300 Air Watts, the G-200H delivers a staggering 550 Air Watts, 28,000 Pa (112 in. of water) of static pressure, and 182 CFM of airflow — powered by a 3 HP brushless DC motor built for continuous-duty industrial use.

Harvey Industries "Baby Gyro" G-200H

The breakthrough is Harvey's Gyro Air Separation Technology, which captures 99.7% of dust and debris before it reaches the filter. Suction stays strong, filters stay clean, and expensive proprietary bags become optional.

Built for the Way Shops Actually Get Dirty

Central dust collection handles the table saw. It doesn't handle the sanding dust in workbench crevices, chips packed into machine tracks, or debris scattered across the floor. The G-200H was engineered for the mess left behind after the cutting stops.

Highlights That Move Product

2-in-1 Vacuum + Blower — one tool, one switch

— one tool, one switch 7-inch Smart Touchscreen with real-time pressure and dust-full auto shutoff

with real-time pressure and dust-full auto shutoff Wearable Wrist Remote — start, stop, and dial speed without leaving the bench

— start, stop, and dial speed without leaving the bench Variable Speed 12,000–25,000 RPM

12,000–25,000 RPM Manual Air-Pulse Filter Cleaning restores airflow in seconds

restores airflow in seconds 99.35% Filtration of 0.3–0.5 μm particles; emissions as low as 0.05 mg/m³

of 0.3–0.5 μm particles; emissions as low as 0.05 mg/m³ Noise levels down to 75 dB with a refined sound signature — power without the punishing whine

with a refined sound signature — power without the punishing whine 90° Lay-Flat Truck-Bed Mobility with a roll-out 28L bin

Why It Matters

"Craftspeople shouldn't have to choose between real power and real portability — or keep paying for filter bags that clog the moment you need them most," said a Harvey Industries spokesperson. "The G-200H ends that trade-off."

The BABY GYRO AIR G-200H ships with an 11.5 ft anti-static hose, cleaning nozzle, and wearable wireless remote.

About Harvey Industries

Founded in 1999 by Jack Xu, Harvey — a global development, OEM manufacturing, and R&D company trusted and employed by some of the world's most popular woodworking tool brands — acquired the iconic Bridge City Tool Works in 2018, expanding its portfolio to include John Economaki's world-renowned hand tools celebrated for their craftsmanship and design.

In 2020, Harvey tapped marketing pioneer Rayson Esquejo to co-found and lead Harvey Industries International Inc. as the umbrella company for Bridge City Tool and its own Harvey Woodworking tool brand, marrying the company's decades of OEM manufacturing expertise with a new era of direct consumer engagement, digital storytelling, and bold brand strategy. Under this leadership, Harvey entered a transformative phase, speaking to audiences outside of the traditional woodworkers and redefining how woodworking tools are developed, marketed, and delivered worldwide.

Harvey operates on the core values of innovation, service, and quality, delivering thoughtfully crafted products for makers, professionals, and hobbyists alike. With operations in the United States, Asia, Canada, and Germany, and a 15-person service, logistics, and leadership team in California, Harvey is leading the smart technology revolution in woodworking — redefining craftsmanship for the modern woodworker and beyond. For more information visit: www.harveywoodworking.com.

SOURCE Harvey Industries International, Inc.