Harvie.farm Comes to The Big Easy

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvie, the online platform which brings together the highest-quality, most experienced local farmers with consumers in their local area through a customizable farm share program, is bringing farm fresh food directly to New Orleans residents. Starting December 1st, consumers can get a diverse box of "local groceries" from local farms delivered to their doors making it easy to get the freshest food available. Out of the ground and into a box, members of Harvie get to customize their boxes based on their own preferences. This program brings the farmer directly to the public, many of whom have had to completely change their business model from wholesale to retail due to the pandemic. "In the era of Covid, home delivery of food has become an important option for many people. Finding opportunities to support local growers is equally important! We are excited to be working with Harvie making it possible for us to have our produce home delivered. This helps our community access healthy local foods and contributes to the financial stability of our farm," says Madeline Yoste, co-owner of Compostella Farm.

Started by Simon Huntley, who grew up on a farm in southwestern Pennsylvania before pursuing a degree in Information Sciences and Technology at Penn State University, Harvie combines Simon's passion for agriculture and technology. "We believe it should be as easy as buying from Amazon to buy from local farms -- this kind of convenience will allow folks in the New Orleans area to eat locally year-round and help small farms beat the big guys," says Huntley. His goal, and the goal of Harvie, is to help more local farmers become economically sustainable so they can support their families, take care of their land, treat their employees well, and thrive on their farms and in their lives.

Currently Harvie has almost 200 farms from 41 states on their website and is helping farmers connect to their local market and grow sales with a technology platform that makes it easier and more convenient for consumers to buy from their local farmer, while not driving the farmer crazy with logistics. A Harvie farm share not only helps consumers eat healthy local food; it also helps combat food waste issues, all while directly supporting their local farm neighbors with the goal in mind to change the way the world eats.

So how does it work?

Start at the sign-up page www.harvie.farm/neworleans Pick a farm box, small ($29) , medium ($49) , or large ($79) — plus a $6 home delivery fee — which will include a full customizable product selection each week Choose a frequency of delivery: weekly or bi-weekly and remember One can schedule around their needs Complete contact info and payment info (Optional) Set product preferences so Harvie knows what you like and what you don't like and we'll pre-customize based on your product preferences Wait for deliveries to start

