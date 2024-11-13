Harwood Hospitality's Mercat Bistro and Stillwell's Receives "Recommended by MICHELIN" Recognition

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD HI-RES IMAGES

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harwood Hospitality is proud to announce that two of its signature restaurants, Mercat Bistro and Stillwell's, have received coveted recognition as "Recommended by MICHELIN" for 2024 in the MICHELIN Guide Texas, released on Nov. 11. As the world's premier authority on dining and culinary excellence, MICHELIN recognized Mercat Bistro and Stillwell's among an elite group of 57 Texas restaurants.

The MICHELIN Guide recognizes outstanding culinary achievements, with awards granted based on five universal pillars: ingredient quality, flavor harmony, technical expertise, the chef's unique expression through their cuisine, and consistent excellence across the menu over time. Restaurants in the Recommended selection showcase chefs who skillfully utilize premium ingredients to create meticulously prepared dishes.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by the MICHELIN Guide and is a reflection of our commitment to excellence," said Taylor Kearney, Vice President of Culinary for Harwood Hospitality Group. "Harwood International's vision drives us to continuously push boundaries and elevate the food and beverage experiences across the Harwood District, supported by outstanding leadership from our Culinary Director, James Ash. Mercat Bistro and Stillwell's exemplify the high standards we strive for at Harwood Hospitality."

Stillwell's, the signature steakhouse at Hôtel Swexan, is a refined blend of Texan heritage and modern luxury. Rooted in Texas ranching traditions, it features premium beef from the in-house HWD Beef program, including exclusive Akaushi cattle sourced from esteemed local ranches. With a menu that balances classic and innovative dishes, a stellar wine list showcasing rare selections, and creative cocktails, Stillwell's offers an elevated dining experience. Located on the hotel's seventh floor, it's open to both hotel guests and visitors, providing an ultra-luxe atmosphere designed to inspire.

Mercat Bistro combines classic French-inspired dishes with a comfortable, inviting atmosphere that welcomes guests to stay awhile and savor the experience. Mornings and afternoons offer house-made croissants, French baguette sandwiches, and fresh salads. Dishes on the dine-in menu are inspired by timeless French influences and complemented by classic cocktails, along with an impressive wine collection, making Mercat Bistro a true destination for refined dining.

About Harwood Hospitality

Harwood Hospitality Group is one of the fastest-growing divisions of the global real estate firm, Harwood International. With unending curiosity, well-traveled experience, an eye for design, and a relentless passion for discovery, Harwood Hospitality Group delivers an escape from the ordinary through its growing collection of concepts in the walkable, 19-city block Harwood District of Dallas. Harwood Hospitality Group's growing portfolio features catering and several District destinations: Dolce Riviera, Elephant East, Happiest Hour, Harwood Arms, Magnolias: Sous Le Pont, Marie Gabrielle Restaurant and Gardens, Mercat Bistro, Poco Fiasco, Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar, Te Deseo, Tequila Social and Fig & Favor. Newest to the portfolio is Hotel Swexan which is home to Stillwell's, Leonie's, Isabelle's and Babou's. For more information, visit harwoodhospitality.com.

